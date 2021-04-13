Freedom House, a watchdog group dedicated to the expansion of freedom and democracy around the world, has issued their latest report. No existing trend changes worthy of note; 2020 marks the 15th consecutive year that global tyranny and autocracy have increased. Ironically, as the digital means of expression have flourished, so has speech’s suppression.
Over one-half of the earth’s 7.8 billion people live in societies governed — more or less — by dictators. Less than 20 percent enjoy “fully free” citizenship.
Apparently, there is no shortage of contenders for demagogue of the year award. (Last year, as some you may recall, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un narrowly edged out Donald Trump for the honor, but Trump’s lawyers claim vote rigging). Based on the level of callousness and disregard for human dignity, Xi Jinping really does outshine the competition with some million Moslem Uighurs and half a million Tibetans forced into “reeducation” camps. Vladimir Putin though, has upped his game with a constitutional amendment allowing him to remain in power until 2036, while jailing thousands of dissidents, outspoken critic and politician Alexei Navalny among them. The dark horse, who is fast proving himself worthy of contention, is General Hlaing of Myanmar, whose army is gunning down children on the streets of Yangon as I pen this. Military dictatorship is back in fashion — Abdel Fatah al-Sissi of Egypt a rising star as well. And what circle of Dante’s inferno is being unearthed in Syria, Yemen and Eritrea?
If, as some researchers have pointed to, the European fascism of the 1930s was the first wave of autocracy, and the USSR’s power grab throughout the 60s and 70s was the second wave, the current widespread deployment of electrodes and duct tape is the global third wave. The U.S., along with its ruling corporatocracy, too has been caught up in the wave; its freedom index reading slipped to 36 out of 179 nations.
And as with any number of grandiloquent proclamations to save and restore the natural world upon which all depend, there too are no shortage of declarations intended to secure an individual’s right to freedom — among them the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — Article 19, which states: “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”
Yet there continues to be “interference” most everywhere we turn. We don’t bother to look for the obstacles we lay on our path. As E.O. Wilson points out, our institutions and social evolution remain in the stone age, while our technical know-how soars.
If we were to take a closer look within our own institutions, we can see how the mechanics play out, how we tacitly endorse a kind of tyranny while feigning freedom of speech. How many public university faculty members, for example, openly speak their opinions, particularly when it rubs against the dominant liberal orthodoxy?
Do executives within established corporations feel free to share their hopes and dreams (and those of their children) for a more cooperative economy, one that views progress in terms of protections for the environment? To embrace a minimalist lifestyle? They may as well get a tattoo, “on my way out.”
How much freedom do our government representatives or their department functionaries have when they must curry favor from those who control the campaign purse strings, from voters who are desperate for jobs, however harmful the industry.
Perhaps while riding this third wave of autocracy, we’ll take stock of our own fears and act in ways that freedom compels us. Either way, there will be no fourth wave.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadmanfinds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/