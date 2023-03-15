Woody Harrelson disrupted Saturday Night Live’s left-leaning narrative with an unexpected monologue last month. He shared a whimsical tale of a movie script pitch he received in November 2019, where drug cartels forced people to consume their drugs for freedom.

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.” Harrelson said that no one would ever buy that script.

Clearly, that episode of SNL was not “brought to you by Pfizer.”