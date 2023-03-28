I sense this column is in danger of rambling on like some third-stream jazz improvisation in search of a melody. But the dissonant notes feel right. Sometimes I’m happy to let my pen off its leash and watch where it wanders. I lose control and scream, “come back my dear pen, there’s traffic, you’ll get run over!”
How am I to square what I do in the world with what I see in the world? You rise each morning, coffee in hand, in the small community you moved into decades ago — because it seemed like the ideal mix of corduroy jackets, body piercings and overalls. Something for everybody. I can still feel that mosaic inside of me.
The cantankerous intellectual; the career-climber who fell off the ladder; the shrouded seeker of truth. And the social misfit, but of course. Dumb as a stump and sitting on one in Idler’s Rest, listening to the trickle of snow melt because tuning-in to that sound may be the most productive thing I ever do (my children aside). Closer to home.
Now what? Savor the last drop of coffee, stop the sanctimonious self-indulgence, and venture out to help someone in need. I brace myself for action in my chosen costume of loafers and a button-down shirt, walking along Moscow’s Main Street, smart faux-leather brief tucked snugly under arm. What’s on the menu today? A financial breakeven analysis? A marketing value proposition? The small business owners who have engaged me deserve at least that much.
Before entering the sacred space of her small business, I first jettison the mental clutter that may include the person replaying the sound of the snow melt’s trickle. Better to leave it out there, by the curb, where Moscow’s vicious tribes can ravage it. A moment of deep breathing to collect myself. Praise the Lord.
Nearly everyone I talk to agrees this town or the larger landscape of small-town America is a refuge from the six-lane, skyscraper rat race. Reservations for four, dahling. My client nods. Her goals are humble, perhaps humbler than the ones I’d impose on her. “I want to be my own boss,” she says, “be able to pay the bills.” If I pause to cantilever my body just right, she’ll add, “and get a few acres up past Deary, maybe build a weekend cabin.” I temper my advice-giving with the memory that I too arrived here when the canola was bright yellow, pipe and poetry in hand like some newly-gilded Thoreau. “I know what you mean,” I nod in agreement.
No talk of franchising, of series B venture capital funding, of IPOs and foreign sales corporations to sequester millions from prying eyes. Save that chit-chat for posh hotel suites in Seattle and San Francisco; the yellow brick road followed by wide-eyed MBAs, savvy engineers, and high-powered lawyers. I’ll not cast my lot with an increasingly eviscerated culture of urban technocratic elites. (Perhaps you too have relatives who text you from Rome or Madrid, who like to travel, are epicures, and are closing-in on their inner spiritual potential).
Oblivious to my mental escapades, she says, “Moscow is a good place to raise kids.” And because I aim to build trust, I add something mutually reinforcing about the need for local self-reliance and that we’d all be better off circulating our hard-earned currency locally. It works. We connect, and what emerges is a recognition, usually left unspoken, that our notion of “the good life” is essentially the same.
The caffeine has long worn off. Another day in Mayberry has come to a close. Alone in my bathrobe staring out the window, I wonder if I am any happier. The dusk is pretty in this section of Moscow. The hundred year old trees form what looks to be the nave of a gothic church down A Street. Would you mind if I convince myself it’s holy ground?
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org