I sense this column is in danger of rambling on like some third-stream jazz improvisation in search of a melody. But the dissonant notes feel right. Sometimes I’m happy to let my pen off its leash and watch where it wanders. I lose control and scream, “come back my dear pen, there’s traffic, you’ll get run over!”

How am I to square what I do in the world with what I see in the world? You rise each morning, coffee in hand, in the small community you moved into decades ago — because it seemed like the ideal mix of corduroy jackets, body piercings and overalls. Something for everybody. I can still feel that mosaic inside of me.

The cantankerous intellectual; the career-climber who fell off the ladder; the shrouded seeker of truth. And the social misfit, but of course. Dumb as a stump and sitting on one in Idler’s Rest, listening to the trickle of snow melt because tuning-in to that sound may be the most productive thing I ever do (my children aside). Closer to home.