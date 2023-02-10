I could not have asked for a better teacher than Bill Parks for negotiating the rapids of a wild river. He is president of Northwest River Supplies, and he has been running rivers since the 1970s.

The lessons began on the Rogue River in Southern Oregon in the early 1990s. The first thing Bill taught me was that I was overcorrecting as I lined up for a rapid. I eventually learned that in most cases, it took a few effortless strokes to position yourself accurately — that is, in the center of the rapid’s “tongue.”

The key is finesse, not power. There is an art to this sport, and I call it the Dao of Rafting. Chinese sages navigate life with little or no effort (wu wei). For them the greatest mistakes of life come from trying too hard.

