“Covid is the fist of stone comingfor (academia’s) glass chin.”
— Scott Galloway, NYU marketing professor
To President Scott Green of the University of Idaho and President Kirk Schulz of Washington State University:
Dear presidents,
As a faculty member at one of your institutions, with friends at both, I want to start by saying that I realize that this has been a time of stress and rapid change for both institutions. When COVID-19 truly arrived, policy-wise, in March 2020, we lived in a world where the precautionary principle was necessary and prudent. We did not know about COVID-19 as we do now. We now know clearly that COVID-19 follows a sharp age gradient, and that healthy young people, including our students, are unaffected. I tracked fatalities across the entire U.S. back when this was interesting — fall 2020 — and found at best only one death on all campuses across the country. Clearly, traffic accidents are more of a threat to student health than COVID-19.
Members of both campuses, some voluntarily, and some coerced, lined up to get the vaccines. I do not know the figure at UI, but at WSU we are functionally at 100%. We have also learned a lot about vaccines, and their prevention of mortality as well since then. They do this very well.
But some things have made no difference in COVID-19. None of the nonpharmaceutical Interventions, or NPIs, have shown to have any effect on COVID-19. Yet there are many voices that persist in their advocacy, even though the real-world data shows no effect. One only need look at the pandemic population time series — the numbers of cases or deaths over time — and then insert the various mandates to see the mandates have made no difference at all. Cases go up, cases go down. If mandates made a difference, we would see what we call in engineering a step response — some visible signal in the data. Yet states with numerous side-by-side (masked and unmasked mandates) show no difference at all. We are two years into this thing. This is clear. The NPIs don’t work.
We need to drop all NPIs, and forswear off these forever. They do not work in preventing COVID-19, nor any respiratory virus, at all. And they are, especially masking, destroying the social cohesion of our institutions.
While on campus only a few days ago, my engineering building was half empty. There is no one hanging out in the halls. People attend classes and go home. I’ve heard from other researchers similar stories. Parking is easy to find, and on a university campus, that’s not an encouraging thing.
Studies have been done from mainline institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that have shown the ineffective mandates on the mental health of our students, who are all vaccinated, and have no threat from COVID-19. That effect is highly negative. And it is unnecessary, and pointless.
Universities, regardless of some of the denizens, must be social places or they will cease to exist. That means uncovered faces. Those running academia for the last two years have decided that students are not people. They’ve been treated as disease vectors that must be bundled and isolated. All this will make perfect sense to the social phobia contingent running current policy — because they crave this. You can go out and ask those experts, and they will pull out of their pocket some study on Syrian Golden Hamsters, or other such icks, to justify their position. No one ever said faculty were stupid.
But here’s the rub. Students will only take so much. And they’ll simply stop coming.
That’s already happening. We would be facing a demographic crunch regardless. And COVID-19 has made it far worse. But a lot of this is self-inflicted, and more a symptom of the lack of empathy toward students’ well-being, that characterizes the status hypersensitivity of the modern university.
Across the United States, states and institutions are lifting all NPI mandates. We must also do so immediately. Because that fist of stone is coming for our chin as well.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.