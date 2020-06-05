Dear readers: Can you tell the difference between a church and a grocery store? A laundromat? A bank? A pet grooming shop? A pharmacy?
I don’t know what churches U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh attend – if any – but they apparently think churches are comparable to those businesses and therefore should be treated alike in COVID-19 regulations.
Fortunately, Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan spotted a major difference.
A huge difference.
Can you?
I don’t know what grocery stores, laundromats or banks Kavanaugh, Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch frequent, but I’m betting you have found no large crowds assembled in these establishments.
Well, unless you are old enough to have rushed to a bank collapsing during the Great Depression as citizens crowded into banks demanding their money.
Well, South Bay United Pentecostal Church sued California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order on COVID-19 regulations, claiming churches are comparable to grocery stores, laundromats and banks in COVID-19 regulations.
Well, technically, they can be compared, but not found comparable. In other words, a comparison would reveal that they are not similar.
The church argued that the governor’s order discriminated against religion, and thus violated First Amendment rights.
Kavanaugh, with Thomas and Gorsuch concurring, wrote that the church’s requested injunction should be granted “because California’s latest safety guidelines discriminate against places of worship and in favor of comparable secular businesses. Such discrimination violates the First Amendment.
“The basic constitutional problem is that comparable secular businesses are not subject to a 25-percent occupancy cap, including factories, offices, supermarkets, restaurants, retail stores, pharmacies, shopping malls, pet grooming shops, bookstores, florists, hair salons, and cannabis dispensaries.”
The fly in this conservative ointment lies in that single word, comparable.
Church services are comparable to pet grooming shops, pharmacies, bookstores, hair salons, etc.
Really!
Writing the majority opinion, which rejects the church’s appeal, Roberts wrote: “The Order places temporary numerical restrictions on public gatherings to address this extraordinary health emergency. State guidelines currently limit attendance at places of worship to 25 percent of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees.”
Roberts said California’s restrictions on places of worship “appear consistent with the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment. Similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings, including lectures, concerts, movie showings, spectator sports, and theatrical performances, where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time.”
Further, Roberts said “ … the Order exempts or treats more leniently only dissimilar activities, such as operating grocery stores, banks, and laundromats, in which people neither congregate in large groups nor remain in close proximity for extended periods.”
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty memberand a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages emailto terence@moscow.com.