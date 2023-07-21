While the field of participants in the first Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee is essentially settled, the run-up to the event is overshadowed by who might ditch it altogether and turn it into a meaningless gathering.

It is yet another instance of the long shadow cast by former president Donald Trump — the runaway leader in polling — who stands astride the political landscape sucking up the oxygen and blotting out the sun his competition desperately needs to remain viable.

Greater media attention has been directed toward Trump as a potential no-show rather than the other six candidates who appear to have achieved the fundraising and poll support criteria to qualify.

