Last July, eight Frank Lloyd Wright buildings were designated to be UNESCO world heritage sites, on par with the likes of Chartres Cathedral in France and Taj Mahal in India. As one CEO from the Frank Lloyd Wright trust said, the selection “makes clear that Wright has a prominent place on the stage of world architecture.” Very true. But as prolific as Wright was in his production of architecture, more than 1,000 designs and almost 500 of which built, he was even more profound in his damnation of America. It behooves us to figure out why and to what extent we in the Palouse might benefit from hearing him out.
No encounter with the public came and went without him taking a swipe against the nation he found at once the best and the most problematic, on the one hand, the land of milk and honey and blessed by God, on the other, bereft of artistic and cultural awareness. He went so far as to say that America is “the only great nation (which) proceeds directly from barbarism to degeneracy,” interestingly reversing Darwin’s theory on progress. Where normal evolution proceeds from good to better by way of natural selection, America goes in the other direction, from good to worse, by making terrible choices, at least in the arts.
He blamed the decline on a number of factors but two central of which had to with, on the one hand, an economic system that left many destitute, or in his words “slaves,” to a narrow cadre of industrial chiefs, and on the other, a misconception of democracy that gave people, and in his words “the mobocracy,” license to issue opinions they have no business airing out.
How to right the ship became Wright’s lifelong obsession. If religious leaders and politicians had done it their way, through sermons and policies, he was going to do it through architecture. What windows and doors he was going to design, rooms and yards, he was going to build them to attack the American mind, transform it, once and for all, into a consciousness capable of recognizing and acting on innate potential.
What that meant is an architecture less about comfort and more a torture chamber designed to cleanse the mind of acquired rubbish, “habits,” as he called them. This was no place for complacency but engagement, tapping into God’s presence in us. Wright never tired of quoting Jesus on this note: “the kingdom of God lies with you.”
Not everyone bought on. Shortly after he had just finished his home and studio in Spring Green, Wisc., in 1911, a few ladies came by to see the alleged masterpiece. One of them poked her head in and looked around. She oohed and aahed but then wondered if she could live in that place. “I wonder — I wonder now,” she said, “if I’d like living in a place like this as much as I would living in a regular home?” Of course she would but not without first understanding that to do so would also require reconstructing her identity.
Wright’s oeuvre is peppered with hesitations and comments like these, not sure whether to drink Wright’s Kool-Aid or leave it alone. One author and visitor to Fallingwater, that other masterpiece house by Wright and now also a UNESCO world heritage site, lamented that “as beautiful as Fallingwater is on the outside, it is overshadowed by how unlivable it is on the inside.” Be it because of low ceiling heights, rooms too dark or roofs too leaky, there is always something off in Wright’s work. Very few could heck it but all recognized its call, namely that life is “to flow and not to freeze” to quote a favorite sage of Wright, Emerson.
Did we heed Wright’s call for transformation. Judging by the sights and narratives with which we live today, not at all. If anything we have descended farther into “degeneracy.”
Only 2 percent of our homes are designed by architects, matching perfectly a similar statistic on the other side showing that only 2 percent of homebuyers in 2017 bought homes based on lifestyle or special design. A whopping 50 percent said that they did so simply because they wanted to own a home and build equity.
A home expert added that what drives home values is less “stylistic attributes of prospective home purchases” and more “a property’s potential for land appreciation.” The statement would have absolutely killed Wright, making it clear that despite his urgings, America remains a culture whose meaning is stationed less in the now and more in the ever elusive future. To compensation we turn our homes into storage centers for purchases we do not need but which we rely on to stay connected to the present.
And so the next time you are in a Wright building, say, the Guggenheim in New York, don’t just ooh and aah, but find the closest mirror and ask yourself if you are willing to change. If not, keep walking down Fifth Avenue, until you reach 42nd, where you’re likely to find what you need.
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.