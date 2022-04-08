I learned a very long time ago that speaking your own mind isn’t often the best way to win you any popularity contests. As a reporter and an editor of a small-town weekly newspaper, a four-term city councilman, a twice-unsuccessful candidate for higher office and now a columnist for the Daily News, I’ve accepted that getting roughed up is part of the job. Like getting greasy mucking around old car wrecking yards.
Despite acquiring layers of thick skin which would do an elephant proud, I can still be surprised as I was the other day in downtown Palouse. On the wide sidewalk outside our city’s post office stood a group of four townsfolk. One I knew pretty well, one I sort of knew, the other two I hardly knew it all.
As is the case in small towns across America, a greeting was clearly called for. So — as I strolled up to the four — I offered what I thought to be a friendly sort of hello considering the many impromptu bull sessions I’ve been a part of in my 40-plus years living in Palouse.
“Well, have you folks figured out any answers to the world’s problems yet?”
As a short conversation starter I’ve used something like this many times as have others in my company.
The late middle-aged fellow whom I didn’t know well spoke up.
“And you’re the fellow who has all the answers.”
The words themselves could have been friendly coming from someone I knew. I take a lot of good-natured ribbing and it’s part of the job too. Coming from a relative stranger, it sounded a little like sarcasm. Perhaps he’d been reading my columns.
I offered a weak reply.
“Well no. Nobody alive has all the answers.”
Kind of a lame response on my part but I was caught a bit off guard.
Arriving home, I asked Katherine if she thought I brought to my Daily News columns the tone of someone who had all the answers.
She demurred.
“Sometimes maybe.”
Her reply left me wondering. That’s generally not how I see myself. I like to believe I’m a little more than uncomfortable with answers. Ever since my early 20s, questions were what I lusted after. The harder the better. To seek out answers — particularly easy answers — left me wary of smugness and complacency.
And here was my own wife wising me up.
As sometimes happens, what appeared as a minor epiphany expanded its scope and I found myself pondering much larger questions. Why do so many of my fellow humans seek out and find comfort in answers? My mother was certainly one of these. I remember clearly how she wrung her hands as she sorrowed that I didn’t have any flag to march behind.
As she often does, Katherine helped bring some clarity to my thinking about this troubling problem.
“Uncertainty. It’s all about fear of uncertainty.”
I then began to get a better grasp. The “real” world is a place where uncertainties abound. Uncertainties about work, money, love, a supposed afterlife, other human beings. For most, I expect, there is no comfort to be found in nuances. The apparent ambivalence of life’s twists and turns shaped the dilemma with which the existentialists of the last century grappled. How to negotiate a world where an honest mind finds no ready-made signposts, an often hostile place where life itself is all we have to show the way.
To embrace uncertainty is not an easy path to follow. There is so much more comfort in following a flag — any flag.
I refused to accept the solace in my 20s and have tried to live by those precepts ever since. Along the way, I had to battle the seductive desire to make the leap from “this works for me” to “hence, it should work for everyone else.”
I have tried to expunge the word “should” from my vocabulary, but every once in a while, (and I apologize to any readers who may have been offended), it creeps in.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.