News and social media platforms are abuzz about the release of the movie “Sound of Freedom.” My curiosity piqued, I decided to see for myself what this movie was all about.

“Sound of Freedom” is deeply disturbing with a raw portrayal of innocent children being abducted, sold into sexual slavery and forcibly transported to Columbia. It skillfully navigates the dark corridors of human atrocity yet emerges with a potent message of hope at its conclusion.

It tells the backstory of Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad. Ballard had an impressive career in law enforcement and national security, spending a decade at the Central Intelligence Agency specializing in counterterrorism before dedicating another decade as a special agent for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). During his tenure, he worked on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) and the U.S. Child Sex Tourism Jump Team, being involved in numerous investigations into child trafficking. His illustrious career formed the backbone of Operation Underground Railroad.

