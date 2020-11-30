To mask, or not to mask? That is the question.
Unfortunately, the answer lies in a miasma of fact, fiction, misapplication of research data, and nearly complete public ignorance of science and mathematics.
In this use, ignorance isn’t a pejorative, implying a lack of intelligence. Rather it signifies a lack of knowledge.
We all are ignorant of far more than we are well informed about.
Almost certainly a dyslexic, I can’t balance a checkbook much less perform any higher math. But I can read research papers full of whatever higher math is involved and what scientists in the discipline say about the quality of the research.
Apparently Dale Courtney (His View, Nov. 25) didn’t fully investigate the paper he cited in the journal, Annals of Internal Medicine, “Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers,” published Nov. 18.
Many anti-maskers jumped on this research as evidence that wearing masks doesn’t protect people from CVOID-19, despite the fact that the report isn’t relevant to the question of the effectiveness of mask wearing by the general public.
The authors themselves state that their research produced “inconclusive results, missing data, variable adherence, patient-reported findings on home tests, no blinding, and no assessment of whether masks could decrease disease transmission from mask wearers to others.”
Not exactly the research I’d want to quote in dissing our nation’s and the world’s top pandemic authorities’ recommendation that we all mask up.
When it comes to communicating science to the public, misusing studies is an age-old, popular practice, especially when politics is involved.
Witness “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion” (2012), by Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist who studies morality and moral emotions.
The book, written for popular audiences, sets forth a theory of moral development based on six moral foundations: care/harm; fairness/cheating; loyalty/betrayal; authority/subversion; sanctity/degradation; and liberty/oppression.
Haidt demonstrates that liberals and conservatives come to these values differently, and don’t apply them the same, and that’s the wrench in the machinery. Then there is the lack of common definitions of liberal and conservative on which neither agree.
Fundamentally, Haidt asserts that his research shows that conservatives have a better understanding of the motives of liberals than liberals have of conservatives.
In polar political discourse, conservatives are quick to misuse Haidt’s work to prove that conservatives are more moral than liberals because they use more of the six values in forming their opinions, whereas liberals lean hard on care vs. harm and on fairness over cheating.
That seems to be a flagrant misreading of Haidt’s research.
My reading (I’ve read the book twice and it sits in my library festooned with Post-It tabs) is that having more equal weight to all six considerations merely provides conservatives an opportunity to find any of six reasons to justify their decision.
In light of recent politics, we have seen just how immoral feasance to “loyalty” and “authority” can turn out.
And so it is with the COVID-19 mask controversy.
Conservatives like Dale Courtney misapply the multi-author mask recommendation report to justify their anti-mask mentality. And he is far from the only one.
Many scientists, including mathematicians, are ripping the report’s use of data and other failings that the authors themselves flagged in their report.
Evidence is piled higher than Mt. Everest documenting the effectiveness of masks. Ancient religious and secular writings well more than a thousand years before there was even such a thing as a scientist, ancients understood that mask wearing is effective against pandemics.
Leviticus, the third book in the Old Testament, was produced by various priests and editors over hundreds of years, reaching final form in the early fifth century, Before Christian Era.
Scholars date some of its content to the 12th and 13th centuries B.C.E.
Mask deniers have a lot of catching up to do just to learn what was known 1,300 years ago.
Terence L. Day is a retired WashingtonState faculty member and a Pullmanresident since 1972. While at WSU he was a member of a national committee charged with improving science communication. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.