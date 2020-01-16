Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.