I’m updating a plea uttered by Princess Leia in “Star Wars”: “Help us, Generation Z! You’re our only hope!”

Fortunately, the youngest voters in the electorate (current ages 18 to 26) are already helping us, big time. By landslide margins, as best evidenced at the ballot box, they’re sickened by the MAGA GOP’s racism, sexism, gun fanaticism, election denialism, Christian nationalism, homophobia, anti-science ignorance, forced-birth extremism … have I left anything out?

Republicans are somehow shocked that most Gen Zers feel this way — and suddenly realize that wooing the young-uns could be a herculean task in years ahead.

