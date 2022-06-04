There’s certainly a lot of negative stuff to write about this week. All of it involves massive amounts of trauma, and much of it consists of fights that have been fought for at least the last 50 years. And yes — I have opinions on all of this.
But I’m going to take a break, and recommend some thought material for those of us less than convinced that any one position is going to dramatically fix any large scale societal problem. There are always shades of gray, as well as unexpected outcomes that can come out of even the best-intentioned solutions.
And it’s almost summer — even on the Palouse! For those who are traveling, even just out to our beautiful national forests for recreation, I’ve got some listening recommendations. The first one is pretty grim, admittedly so. But the second one has lots of hope that tends to be unspoken.
My first recommendation is the podcast, “Fall of Civilizations,” headed up by Paul M.M. Cooper. You want multiculturalism in your media stream? Listen to any one of his 14 or so entries. Covering historical collapse of empires, from Byzantium to Angkor Wat in Cambodia, there are all sorts of historic themes about how these empires came apart. Paul narrates in a haunting voice, all the while flipping stories that we’ve grown to accept completely on their heads. Issues such as immigration, diversity, resource allocations, psychopaths — Paul serves up narratives on both sides of all these issues and makes you think. What’s amazing about it, at least to me, is that Paul narrates from the perspective not so much of just kings and queens, but what happened to ordinary people who were also caught up in the various collapses.
It’s also a great refresher on all those things you should have learned in high school, or even college history. And if you’re really into history, then Paul really flips the narrative we’ve been taught, not so much from the current “woke” story — but a nuanced look at what the evidence actually is for what happened, as well as how even contemporary scholars rewrite history for their political ends.
If you’re going to start with one, I highly recommend listening to Paul’s story on Easter Island, especially if you’re familiar with Jared Diamond’s take. Short take — meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
On a decidedly more hopeful note is David Graeber’s and David Wengrow’s relatively new book, “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity.” Graeber, whom I actually knew a bit from his protest days, has passed away. But with Wengrow, he’s left a monument of hope for all of us with tons of fascinating stories about all sorts of civilizations around the world.
Graeber was an anarchist by political profession, and that should be considered. But more than that, through his shared examination of the historical record, he shows that most historians basically have gotten big history wrong. We are not locked into some inevitable progression of some famous man or woman running the show. For most of history, people have done perfectly fine governing themselves, often adjacent to some of the most voracious of empires in history.
The crazy Aztecs, with their chronic ritual sacrifice, existed next to the Tlaxcalans, a very democratic people whom the Aztecs not only couldn’t conquer, but were brought down by them.
The problem with scholars and the historical record is that it gives short shrift to these plentiful stories, mostly because more egalitarian societies tend not to leave huge pieces of emperor-glorification art behind.
But when you look at the sum of accounts, there is no inevitability in a decay to some authoritarian norm. Important to remember as louder voices tend to clamor for disinformation bureaus and locking people in their houses.
All of this is available in audio form. So download that podcast, and drive safely. Let’s take some time this summer just to think.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.