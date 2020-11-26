It’s been 10 years since Jim LaFortune died, but his vision continues to flourish on the trails of Moscow Mountain. More than anyone else, he polished the gem that rises in Moscow’s backyard – and countless hikers, mountain bikers, skiers and snowshoers owe him a debt of gratitude.
Though its trails are open to the public, most of the land on Moscow Mountain is privately owned. One by one, Jim convinced many landowners to allow the general public to cross their property. It wasn’t easy, but he kept everyone talking and kept getting ‘’yes” for an answer.
Then he started building trails. Today, the mountain is laced with more than 55 miles of them.
Building those trails was grubby, sweaty work with shovels and Pulaskis, but that didn’t stop Jim LaFortune. He cajoled his family and friends into joining him, and word began to spread. Volunteers stepped forward. Jim formed the Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association and now, a decade after his death, the trail system continues to thrive and expand.
It is a tremendous public asset, almost unique in the American West, where the tension between private property and public access is usually resolved with “No Trespassing” signs.
Thanks to Jim, things turned out differently on Moscow Mountain. His efforts have brought joy to thousands – probably tens of thousands – of trail users. Given this, isn’t it time we honor the man who turned a dream into reality?
Isn’t it time for “Welcome to LaFortune’s Labyrinth” signs at the trailheads on Moscow Mountain? Or maybe something more traditional, such as “Jim LaFortune Memorial Trail System?”
Either way, it’s recognition that is overdue, a debt that’s gone unpaid too long.
When he wasn’t designing and building trails, Jim was an earth science teacher at Moscow Middle School. Over the years, he taught a lot of students to view the world through respectful, sympathetic eyes. His lessons rang true, and many of those students became living arrows cast into every corner of Idaho, and beyond.
Of course, Jim’s greatest legacy is the family he left behind: daughter Emerald, son Jasper, and wife Kathie. If the name Kathie LaFortune sounds familiar, it should, because she was recently re-elected as a Latah County Commissioner. Kathie has too much respect for the office she holds to propose a memorial for her late husband, but there’s nothing holding me back.
I’m proud to say Jim LaFortune was a friend of mine. We did some backcountry skiing together, and we did a lot of whitewater paddling — particularly on the Lochsa River. There’s a little beach on the left bank of the river, not far downstream of Lochsa Falls, where we often stopped for lunch. In my circle of river friends, it is forever known as “Jim’s Beach.”
It’s a nice place to stop, with mossy rocks and a wizened cedar tree jutting from the sand, but not many folks know about it. Jim deserves recognition for what he did on Moscow Mountain — the trails he built, the people he brought together, and the sense of community he created. It’s recognition that is overdue, a debt that’s gone unpaid too long.
Again, Kathie LaFortune is too principled to use her position as a Latah County Commissioner to push for a memorial to her late husband.
Nevertheless, the commission should consider a request to dedicate the Moscow Mountain trail system in Jim’s honor.
The Palouse is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. These rolling hills, these creeks and rivers, and this powerful sense of place are landmarks that define us. For anyone seeking a long embrace in Mother Nature’s arms, Moscow Mountain is a wonderful place to reconnect.
Through his efforts, Jim LaFortune opened it to the public. It’s time we said thanks.
