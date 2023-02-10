What do golden retrievers and religious tolerance have in common? Nothing, you say. Well, up until a week ago, I would have agreed with you. Now, I’m not so sure.
It started like this. Brigid, the 2-year-old canine in question, is the very reason that Katherine and I chose to drive the 5,000-mile round trip to Puerto Vallarta rather than fly.
As Brigid’s a sensitive soul, we never leave her alone in our apartment. She goes with us everywhere. Whenever a long walk takes us to an indoor grocery store, I remain outside with Brigid.
En route to a vacant bench at Plaza Caracol with our furry friend on leash, we were stopped in our tracks by a congenial fellow gringo.
“Beautiful dog you’ve got there.”
Thus it began. Soon I was seated between Daryl and Heidi and a spirited repartee ensued in which it was disclosed he was a retired trucker from Toronto, they planned on becoming full-time expats, they lived a short walking distance from us. Both were Jehovah’s Witnesses.
At some point Katherine returned, she and Heidi struck up their own lively exchange and it was decided we would soon meet at Cafe Providencia, owned by our wonderful full-time friend and sometimes landlord.
Two days later, we met for coffee. Before long, our conversation drifted to spirituality and Daryl asked straight up, “So Steve, do you believe in what’s written in the Bible?”
When I replied that I never give it much thought nowadays, our new friends were somewhat surprised.
At this juncture, I could have ducked the question or leaped right in. Since time was no issue and we had no engagements, I chose the latter.
I spoke of considering the ministry when I was young … how my choice of colleges was between Union Theological Seminary and UC Berkeley … and how I chose the latter, becoming a ne’er do well wrecking yard owner rather than a preacher. They listened patiently.
As I was aware that I hadn’t answered their question head-on, I tried harder.
“Am I religious? Well let me answer your question this way.”
I then told them of a trusted friend in California who was an adept in otherworldly matters. When Len spoke of transmigration of souls and his experience of past life regressions, I believed him. Len was no woo-woo wacko but worked as an ad rep for a publishing house that owned the first newspaper I edited. I accepted his offer to guide me on a journey through my past lives. I was 23 and open to new experiences.
My friend instructed me to sit, cross-legged, and concentrate my spiritual energies through my “third eye” while focusing on his “third eye” as he sat less than 3 feet distant. I would, he explained, feel the resulting energy intensify until I would witness a white flash and the movie would begin. Everything went exactly as described until, on what I was certain was the cusp of the bright light, I broke it off.
Len, startled, asked why.
Using the same words to Daryl and Heidi 50 years later, I explained that, young as I was, I sensed that my purpose here was to ferret out injustice and fight like hell against it. Knowing I had once been Bonaparte would make no better advocate for the less fortunate and, if anything, would lead me away from that purpose.
And so it went with questions of religion. Is there a god? What are the holy books? Is there a heaven and hell? Spinning my wheels pondering these imponderables would take me no closer to the job at hand.
I then added that I rejected religion as a validator for my ethical life and that, after a motorcycle wreck where I shook hands with the grim reaper, I lost any fear of death. These reasons, I stated, constituted the basis of most religious devotion … present company excepted, I assured them.
There was a respectful pause and Daryl began speaking of his faith. Noah’s Ark, the Garden of Eden, original sin and redemption from his sinful self through Jesus dying on the cross.
There was a pause. Heated up, I decided to risk the only remark so far that might have given offense.
“I’m not sure about sin, but if it does exist, the greatest sin is preaching that we are all sinful from birth and that, with life as our only teacher, we cannot attain virtue.”
With this, the discussion turned to where we were going to have beers to renew our friendly palaver.
Despite our vast differences when it comes to religion, we are already pals and stand to become even better ones.
Is it because they also loathe Trump and the ugliness he has unleashed into our culture? Or maybe it’s still possible for those with differing views to share them without self-righteousness?
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.