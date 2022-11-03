“A little bit of inflation is alwaysgood in our business.”
— Rodney McMullen, Kroger CEO
False: Biden and Democrats are responsible for violent crime. For decades Republicans have instilled fear of criminals (most often Blacks) into their campaigns, always implying that Democrats are soft on crime.
For 2022, the highest murder rates were found in red states with 20.5 per 100,000 in hard-red Mississippi followed by Louisiana, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas. Rounding out the highest 10 at nearly half the rate were blue Maryland (11.4), Illinois (11.2), and New Mexico (10.8).
A 2018 survey of the most violent cities found that there was a tie between red and blue state cities. Among the top five were St. Louis, Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis, and Kansas City. The key item to note is that New York City and Chicago were not on this list.
False: Biden is responsible for inflation. High inflation is occurring around the world in nations led by conservative as well as liberal governments. For example, the conservative led British economy is now at 9.9 percent inflation, and the Eurozone has 10 percent. The U.S. rate is 8.2 percent. The rate was 8.4 percent in Ronald Reagan’s second year, and I’ve not read anywhere that he was blamed for it.
The GOP claims that the two stimulus bills were responsible for rising prices, but economists have calculated that this legislation accounted for just under one third of the rise.
A neglected culprit has now come to light: corporate greed. A study by the Economic Policy Institute (backed up by the Roosevelt Institute) concluded that these profits now constitute 53 percent of the inflation number. From 1979-2019, the inflationary effects of corporate profits were only 11.4 percent.
The first stimulus bill was signed by Donald Trump, and he wanted $2,000 per person rather than the $1,200 that the Democrats proposed. Without these bills thousands of small companies would have gone out of business, and millions of American families would have fallen into poverty.
False: Biden caused high gas prices. The price of oil is set on the international market, and OPEC recently decided to cut production, which will increase gas prices. The low oil prices during Trump’s administration were not due to him, and anyone who thinks that he could now have strong-armed OPEC is deluded.
False: National debt has exploded under Biden. The current national debt is $31 trillion, and Trump with his tax cuts added $7.9 trillion in four years. The debt has grown $3.3 trillion in three years under Biden. Current estimates of $1.6 trillion for 2023-24 — low primarily because of the Inflation Reduction Act — will total $4.9 trillion over 4 years.
National debt increases are primarily driven by budget deficits, the difference between spending and revenue. (Another major element is paying interest on the debt.) Trump left us, again, with unpaid tax cuts, with a whopping 14.4 percent budget deficit. Biden’s current percentage is 3.9 percent, and Obama-Biden left Trump with a 3.8 percent deficit with better economic growth than Trump over four years.
Wisely, Democrats, like any good householder, try to balance spending and revenue by taxing the rich, but Republicans falsely believe that their tax cuts will always increase revenue. Large deficits and more national debt are the result.
Post-war Democratic administrations have always done better on all major economic indicators: lower budget deficits, lower unemployment and higher economic growth. I invite you to check the government figures.
False: Biden caused a recession. Economic growth did go negative for the first two quarters, which is usually a sign of a textbook recession. Other economic conditions, however, indicate otherwise. These are low unemployment, a record number of new jobs (10 million in two years versus Trump’s 6.6 million in three), higher wages, and a rise in manufacturing. In the last category are 367,000 new jobs in one year as opposed to 483,000 jobs under Trump’s four years.
False: Biden slowed economic growth. The Gross Domestic Product rose 5.67 percent in 2021 (the highest since 1984), and this year (after the third quarter) it is 2.6 percent, higher than expected.Trump’s average over 4 years was 1.02 percent. The data are from macrotrends.net.
So much Trump’s greatest economy in U.S. history.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.