In a red Ohio referendum this week, forced-birth reactionaries got blown out by a whopping margin of 430,000 votes. No word yet on whether Roe v. Wade killer Donald Trump has aspirationally asked Republican election officials to find 430,001 votes.

To fully appreciate what just happened in Ohio — where an anti-abortion ballot gimmick was crushed, 57 percent to 43 percent — we first need to revisit the Supreme Court’s anti-Roe ruling.

The MAGA-buttressed majority, led by Sam Alito, said the issue of abortion should be “resolved like most questions in our democracy, by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.” Ultimately, “the people” should have “the power to address (this) question of profound moral and social importance.”

