My wife and I spent roughly a decade getting out from under our student loans. We lived frugally, avoided expensive vacations, and put off saving for retirement to make our payments. Two years ago, we downsized our home and used the proceeds to pay off our debts, including our still substantial student loans. If we had let that debt ride instead, we’d be nearly $30,000 richer today. President Biden’s student debt forgiveness would have changed our lives, but instead we’re missing out … because we did the responsible thing.
On social media, liberals are gleefully shaming anyone who isn’t thoroughly enthusiastic about Biden’s decision. I submit that people who can’t get a high-paying job to pay their own debts because they never went to college are understandably bitter about having to also pay the relatively low-interest student debt of those who can get those jobs. Obviously, the conservative politicians and media personalities who received PPP loans and Trump-era tax breaks are hypocrites to begrudge student loan forgiveness. However, liberals who consistently decry transfers of wealth from the poor to the wealthy are entirely too quick to change their tone when they’rethe beneficiaries.
Those receiving loan forgiveness can now spend more on other goods, increasing demand, and thus increasing prices. However small the resulting inflation might be, it will be borne primarily by people who make less money than the recipients, making this a regressive transfer of wealth. It’s nowhere near as unfair as GOP tax breaks for billionaires, but it’s far from just.
Liberals are right to call the federal student loan program predatory. It loans tens of thousands of dollars to unwitting teenagers without collateral, cosigner or a solid repayment plan. Reform is badly needed, but that’s not what Biden’s measure does. Giving out $10,000 with no regard for the level of debt, how long it’s been held or a person’s ability to pay is hopelessly arbitrary. Worse yet, it does nothing to make college more affordable or fix the system that created all this bad debt. The government is still making these same loans to students who won’t be able to repay them, and we’ll be back where we started in a matter of years.
Biden’s decision is an insult to everyone who paid off their loans, worked or joined the military to avoid them, didn’t go to college to avoid the cost, or is struggling with other, more urgent debts. With so many people struggling to pay for food, rent, utilities, and medical care, there’s little justification for prioritizing the debts of those best positioned to acquire high-paying jobs.
A better solution would be to slash the interest on student loans to around 2 percent, recalculate those loans as though they’d always been that rate, and then write off the accumulated interest. This would be less arbitrary because it would offer a larger benefit to those with higher debt or who had held their debt the longest. It would be more fair because all borrowers would still have to pay back what they actually borrowed. Lower monthly payments would let borrowers pay off their debt quicker. And, it would result in a larger overall student debt reduction than under Biden’s plan.
In the long run, the government should get out of the student loan business entirely. The hundreds of billions they’ve poured into higher education has skyrocketed the cost, lured people into college who don’t need it, and burdened millions of young people with debts they never had any real hope of repaying. Publicly funded higher education for all would be a far better way to invest in our workforce and economy, but as long as we’re stuck with student loans, they belong in the private sector.
Banks would make fewer bad loans and would eat the loss when they did, instead of foisting it on the public. This would create a bias in higher education toward more practical degrees in business, finance, technology, medicine, etc., but that’s far better than having people in low-paying fields start their careers saddled with debt.
For many, federal student loans do more harm than good. It’s time to cut our losses and stop propping up this failure of a program.
Ryan is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.