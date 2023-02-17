Shortly before the deadly MAGA insurrection on Capitol Hill, 2020 election loser Donald Trump infamously ordered Georgia election overseer Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” just enough votes to propel him to statewide victory over Joe Biden.

Trump – circling the drain, his power on the wane – justified his demand with a laundry list of allegations of how Biden had supposedly stolen the state via election fraud.

On the phone call, recorded for posterity, Trump shared his various fraud theories, framing them as fact. Among other things, he claimed the Dominion voting machine company had disassembled and hidden crooked machinery; that hundreds of thousands of Trump ballots were burned or shredded (in his words, “that’s what the rumor is”); that 300,000 ballots were dropped mysteriously into the rolls; that 4,925 voters came from out of state; that 18,000 fake votes for Joe Biden arrived in “what looked to be suitcases or trunks, suitcases”; and that “dead people voted and I think the number is close to 5,000 people.”