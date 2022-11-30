On Sunday, The New York Times published an article about the dangerous state of American roads. The narrative begins with three foreign service officers from the U.S. State Department who worked in places considered much more dangerous than America, only to be victims of vehicle collisions while walking or biking in Washington D.C.

In 2021, close to 43,000 people died on American roads, and the trend has been increasing precipitously since 1995 for motorcyclists (+140%), pedestrians (+19%), and cyclists (+17%). Our transportation system is probably best summarized as one designed to move cars quickly from place to place, but without much thought to the safety of anyone or anything outside of our vehicles.

Just this weekend my family and I were returning home on State Highway 26. State Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 195 are the major arteries of traffic through Whitman County, and both can be a nightmare with hazardous conditions ranging from black ice to blowing dust. I suspect that, like me, many people know someone who has faced tragedy on these roads. Between 2013 and 2018 alone there were 766 crashes and six fatalities.

Tags

Recommended for you