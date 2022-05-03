A rabbi, a pastor and an imam on NPR were discussing how their respective faiths were observing Passover, Easter, and Ramadan. This year those sacred periods overlapped. These representatives of world religions spoke of similarities and differences among their traditions.
As monotheistic religions, they share a common foundation: They’re all Abrahamic. Their scriptures acknowledge the commonality of God’s ancient covenant, beginning with Adam. Those three representatives were kind and loving, showing mutual respect for each other’s traditions. Yet followers of those traditions have warred for millennia.
What’s wrong here? If God exists, depicted in scripture as kind, loving, and merciful, surely such a Creator wouldn’t create the havoc recorded throughout history as “holy wars.”
If there’s only one God, creator of the universe, why isn’t that oneness acknowledged by Homo sapiens — wise, intelligent man. The name is sexist, but the point is clear: humankind is endowed with extraordinary intelligence. Why do all these one-God religions disagree so vehemently?
Maybe it’s because, over millennia, religious leaders interpreted scriptures differently, scriptures and traditions that were transcribed years after they were spoken. Conflicting interpretations led to wars unnumbered, all in the name of God. For smart people, we’re sure a fractious, rambunctious humankind.
Prophets themselves were often reviled or killed, yet their teachings proved prophetic, and today those men are honored.
As civilizations evolved regionally, humans learned to agree on principles to maintain peace within regions and cultures where religion flourished. These principles include abstract concepts like honesty, justice, and equity. Their definitions evolved over time, but they remain ideals for a smoothly functioning society. Those principles are rooted in the golden rule, reiterated in various ways throughout religious teachings.
Maybe it’s time to revisit these concepts within the context of a global civilization. Given climate change and the potential for thermonuclear conflagration, now might be a good time to take stock. The longer we wait, the more severe the consequences we face.
What’s the likelihood that God might speak to man in recent times? Slim to none. Yet Baha’is believe he has. If you don’t want to hear me out, now’s a good time to stop reading.
As a teenager I asked the above questions before becoming agnostic. One God, many religions? Didn’t make sense. Religions far beyond the Western branches of Abrahamic traditions share fundamental values. Their theologies differ, but essentially they converge on spiritual truths governing man’s relationship with God and fellow humans.
Still agnostic, I learned much of this while investigating teachings of Baha’u’llah, a 19th century Persian who founded the Baha’i Faith. I’m now a Baha’i and just shared, with those earlier religions, this holy springtime, known as Riván. This most sacred season commemorates Baha’u’llah’s proclamation.
Baha’u’llah’s writings explain the progressiveness of religious revelation and why disparities exist among religions, why they shouldn’t, and why they will eventually disappear. His pragmatic elaborations on the golden rule provide foundations for a peaceful global civilization that acknowledges the oneness of God and the oneness of all humanity. Differences among religions are attributable to the different times and cultures where prophets arose, and to man’s differing abilities to understand and implement their teachings.
We are one humankind, world citizens sharing a single planet, affecting each other’s lives — from communications to pollution — as never before. We need to start living accordingly. To advance, civilization must acknowledge our oneness, especially equality between women and men.
In 1985, as the Cold War peaked, the international governing body of the Baha’is shared Baha’u’llah’s admonitions and optimism in “The Promise of World Peace.” Published in many languages, it was circulated widely throughout the world among leaders of thought in communities and governments.
It begins, “The Great Peace towards which people of goodwill throughout the centuries have inclined their hearts, of which seers and poets for countless generations have expressed their vision, and for which from age to age the sacred scriptures of mankind have constantly held the promise, is now at long last within the reach of the nations…the entire planet, with all its myriad diversified peoples. World peace is not only possible but inevitable…the next stage in the evolution of this planet — in the words of one great thinker, ‘the planetization of mankind.’”
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 60 years, discuss topics like these over dinner. Contact Pete at petes.pen9@gmail.com. His internet posts are at spokanefavs.com/author/peter-haug/.