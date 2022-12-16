It sure didn’t take long for right-wing media figures to criticize the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner was released on Dec. 8 by the Russian government as part of a negotiated prisoner exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the merchant of death.” Since the deal was made by the Biden administration, the right predictably launched a perverse and sinister attack, politically weaponizing her release by employing racist and homophobic language.

Bout had been serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. for more than a decade. Griner, who landed on U.S. soil at the end of last week, had been detained in Russia for several months – where she’d gone for a professional basketball job during the U.S. offseason – for accusations of possessing hashish oil. She was prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. She was transferred to a Russian penal colony in early November after her appeal against the conviction was rejected.

