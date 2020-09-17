Every generation of middle-aged homeowners believes the world is going to hell, but the current generation can make a strong case that it’s actually true. Forest fires of Biblically destructive proportions. Deep racial divisions. A faltering economy. A global health emergency. And gun-toting yahoos scurrying to participate in street protests around the country.
Most of these things are out of our hands, but heavily armed “patriots” in the downtown business district deserve everyone’s opprobrium. You’ve seen them on the news: Armed civilians — almost exclusively male — brandishing firearms in tense street protests from sea to shining sea.
Lately, some of those tense confrontations have descended into violence. Shots have been fired. Blood has been spilled. People have been killed.
I’m a gun owner myself, and I’ve spent most of my life in the rural West, so I’ll grant that firearms have their place. A deer rifle hanging in the rear window of a muddy pickup shouldn’t be cause for alarm. Nor should high school students in, say, Deary, who do a little bird hunting before class.
Those are legitimate, nonthreatening uses of firearms.
But carrying high-powered weapons into densely populated urban centers has no place in a civil society. In a nation of 330 million people, there are too many guns in the hands of too many people with wildly conflicting aims. Drawn to street protests by the magnetic pull of social media, some — if not many — of these gun-toting goons are spoiling for a fight.
No matter what the question is, the answer always seems to be armed confrontation.
It may not be happening here in our county, but it’s happening here in our country. Trace this sputtering fuse of dysfunction back to its source and you’ll find the inflamer-in-chief, President Donald Trump.
It’s what defines his brand.
“The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better news for the very clear choice on who’s best for public safety and law and order,” Kellyanne Conway told Fox News late last month.
Conway — who coined the term “alternative facts” — was Trump’s consiglieri for years, whispering like Rasputin into his ear. When she says chaos, anarchy, vandalism and violence are good news, she really means it.
Sure enough, our feckless president is pointing to the deadly street protests and insisting this is what the future holds if his political rival, Joe Biden, is elected president.
Forget about the future and ask yourself, “Who is president of the United States right now? On whose watch is this taking place?”
This isn’t a presidency. It’s a macabre cross between “Alice in Wonderland” and “All the President’s Men” — filled with ludicrous caricatures of reality and an ever-tightening noose of criminal culpability.
More than 50 years ago, songwriter Stephen Stills captured the ethos of a troubled era in American history. His lyrics to “For What It’s Worth” sound like they were written this morning.
“There’s something happening here/ but what it is ain’t exactly clear/ There’s a man with a gun over there/ telling me I got to beware. ...
“Paranoia strikes deep/ Into your life it will creep/ It starts when you’re always afraid/ Step outta line, the man come and take you away.”
It was true in 1966, when Stills wrote the song, and it’s still true today. Paranoia does strike deep. It starts when you’re always afraid.
Most Americans — on the right, as well as the left — are tired of all the fear, the race-baiting and the incipient dread that’s overtaken this country in the past 3-1/2 years.
We’re better than this. A change is gonna come.
Finally, spare a thought for the state of Washington’s most legendary native son, Jimi Hendrix. Tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of his death, so ask Alexa, or Siri, or whoever manages your jukebox to play “The Wind Cries Mary,” and “Little Wing,” and “All Along the Watchtower.”
Gone for half a century, Jimi Hendrix still bestrides the popular music world like a colossus.
After years of collecting passport stamps, William Brock ran aground on the Palousein 2001.