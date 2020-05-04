Pandemics, wars and major depressions start out as bad news; but sometimes they speed technological advances that change the world for the better.
If I read him correctly, Kevin Scott, believes that the COVID-19 pandemic may speed development and adoption of artificial intelligence that will help change our lives in many ways, including the recapture of larger shares of world markets.
Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer, wrote “Reprogramming the American Dream: From Rural America to Silicon Valley – Making AI Serve Us All.”
AI is artificial intelligence, the digital technology that allows computers to learn and think.
Many people fear it because its application, especially to robots, driverless cars and trucks, will put human laborers out of work.
The average American may not be aware, but an example is evident in warehouses where human labor is being almost eliminated.
One of my sons, a logistician, recently was involved in helping a major U.S. corporation replace its warehouse workers with robots that pluck orders off of warehouse shelving and deliver them to docks where a forklift operator loads them into truck vans.
The next step, already well under way is programming the robots to load the trucks. And very soon, we are told, robots also will replace truck drivers.
Recently, I stumbled on “American Dream” in Auntie’s Book Store in Spokane. It is outside of my normal reading genre, but reading it was as intriguing as the timing was propitious during the ripening COVID-19 pandemic.
The relevance of several recent, rather mundane, activities suddenly were powerful examples of how our pandemic is providing opportunities for progress that could forever change our way of living.
April 25, Ruth and I “attended” the funeral of one of her cousins, in Midway, Utah. The mortuary broadcast the grave-side service via its website. We would rather have attended in person, but with coronavirus travel restrictions it would not have been wise.
A week earlier, 24 members of our family, spread over a distance of a thousand miles, participated in a family meeting via Microsoft Teams on the internet.
Today, as I write this column, I used Facebook’s video chat feature to talk with my former Washington State University departmental chair who now lives on the west side.
Ruth and I also have joined 20 members of the Pioneer Hill ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in attending a Sunday school class via Zoom, on the web. The teacher blocked all of our microphones and asked us to raise our hand if we wished to talk and called on us by unblocking our microphone.
It worked beautifully and we plan to continue the practice until restrictions on gatherings are relaxed, or removed. My hope is that we, and millions of other families, will continue to use this technology in the future.
Scott believes that AI can help reverse the United States’ very long downward spiral of depopulation of rural America and make rural businesses and communities vibrant and successful once again.
He asserts that more and better broadband service in rural areas and increased use of AI, including robots, on farms can help the U.S. reclaim markets lost in world markets.
Our experience thus far with COVID-19 has raised significant fears that relying almost completely on foreign producers for products is detrimental to our economy and human welfare.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.