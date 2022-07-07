I can’t think of a more offensive response to the crisis of school mass shootings than the “hardening” of schools. Those who champion it want more armed guards, metal detectors, surveillance cameras, and want guns in the hands of teachers. But also less windows and doors, if not between interior and exterior, then at least between classroom and the rest of the school — all of which is not without an impact but also not without first traumatizing the child and destroying the process of learning in early education.
Children learn by a blend of seeing and active doing. Ever since Piaget, the 20th Century Swiss educational psychologist, ran his experiments on cognitive development we have known that children learn by connecting what they innately know by birth with what they see out front. As it turns out we don’t arrive in this world as blank slates but already equipped with the mental infrastructure to know what two plus two means. All we need is to see two things to understand, and a complementary activity to turn that understanding into knowledge.
As one scholar says, “reality for Piaget was not simply something registered cortically” but required the “active contribution” and coordination of “visual excitation” with the “available capacity to know.” Research since Piaget has corroborated his findings. As one recent study made clear, children who were allowed “to observe a highly structured and correct exploratory strategy, spent less time, made fewer errors, exhibited a longer spatial span,” and so on, than those who were simply told the solution.
Nowhere is this made more evident than in the story and later movie about John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who invented algorithms based on observations of patterns unfolding before his eyes. In the movie, “A Beautiful Mind,” he is shown, at one point, scribbling equations on a window with a feverish speed matching that of a scene outside, of boys engaged in a game of touch football. Whether Nash actually drew on windows or not is unsure, but he did generate his numbers by visually engaging the world around him.
A hardened school whose visual and physical flows are cut off, or at least gummed up, would commensurately slow down the natural accumulation of knowledge, leaving it up to teachers to compensate. Which they have been for a long time, draining their energy and enthusiasm for the job, some quitting well before their time.
“A staggering 55 percent of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than they had planned,” starts a report by the National Education Association issued last February and based on a national education survey. The reasons are varied but do include a school environment burdened by limited access to nature and imploded classrooms. Handing teachers guns and asking them to do the impossible at this point would surely spell their final and total exodus, not least because that is the last thing teachers want to do when they arrive every morning to impart joy and love of learning, and indeed alleviate the threat of an insecure world outside.
The open space schools of the 1960s and 1970s may be completely gone by now, largely for noise reasons, but they did prove few things true. Studies comparing them to traditional closed classroom schools have shown that those who matriculated through them “had stronger feelings of belonging, stronger social standards, stronger family relations and greater self-reliance” than their closed school cohorts. Perhaps even more stunningly, the same studies also found that those who studied in open space schools were “more alike in attitude and personality,” whereas those in closed schools were “more unlike.”
Might this be why, among other reasons, that today the country is so divided, each side so “unlike” the other the two might as well be on two different planets. If we believe, as evidence tells us, that life and character are a product of early education, it is hard to conclude otherwise.
Architects will never endorse the hardening of schools. The idea, or lack thereof, lacks imagination and shuts down the promise of hope. They will always recognize the need “to contribute to this troubling issue,” to quote a statement by the American Institute of Architects, but they will also insist on doing so “without sacrificing the inherent positive qualities of the school environment we all desire for our children.” Namely, “an open environment that can positively influence student behavior and create more connected, open school communities.”
The word “open” is mentioned twice in that last statement, making it clear that architects will not stand for bunkers as solutions to mass shootings, or anything else for that matter.
Nor should the rest of us. There’s got to be a better way.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington stateuniversity where he teaches courses in design and theory.