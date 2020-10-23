Over many years of involvement in Palouse area politics, I have come to the conclusion (perhaps to the chagrin of my Democratic colleagues) that good governance can be blind to party identification. And, by good government, I don’t mean always getting your way. More than partisanship, what’s crucial to a functioning democracy is the sense that policy outcomes reflect at least some of your own agenda. To this extent, citizens can claim a sense of ownership. Such a process supports the integrity of the whole process.
At some point in my civic education, I came to place a high premium on personal integrity and that often decides my support. Since many politicians say anything to get our votes, it seems a far more reliable compass to look at the character of the man or woman running for office.
I disagree with Sen. Mark Schoesler on many issues, but he has proven himself a man I can trust, a man I can rely on to tell me how it is without sugar coating. The only election in which he failed to win my vote was 1992 when we ran for the same position. His mentor in public service, Sen. Gene Prince, also understood that he represented an entire diverse constituency, not just those who put him in office.
Nora Mae Keifer is a trusted friend and Whitman County commissioner for many years. She could be tough when needed but had a heart of gold. I respected both. I supported Commissioner Jim Potts, at least until we opposed each other in 1996. At the courthouse, I have never been in doubt about the straight-up answers and open doors that have greeted me at the offices to County Sheriff Brett Myers and Prosecutor Denis Tracy.
Because of who they are as men and women, who they are as public servants, each has earned my support. Honesty, integrity, promises kept. And they’re all Republicans.
I was a Youth for Goldwater organizer in 1964. In August 2015, I began grass roots work for Bernie Sanders. These men were worlds apart on issues. Mr. Conservative and a Democratic Socialist. Truthful men of principle.
All this brings me back to our current election. In the collector car business, I once came across a vendor of classic Chevrolet parts: “Fairly honest Bob.” I grinned. Humor aside, I didn’t then and I don’t now believe that anyone is anymore “almost honest” than a person is “almost a virgin.” You either are one or the other. Plain and simple. This test is the hallmark of each of those public servants cited above. Each is a truth teller.
As of July this year, Donald Trump has been fact-checked by the Washington Post (the folks who brought you Watergate?) and found to have proclaimed two thousand false and misleading statements. An average of twenty-three per day.
I know Trump supporters will claim that it’s all fake news. Following my earlier logic, if Trump can be found in a single, indisputable lie, he is not an honest man and those astronomical figures start to look more real.
This thought brings back memories of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. You remember? Trump boasting that, because of his celebrity status, he could grab any woman’s genitals with impunity? Forget for a moment that every woman with a brain, a heart and any shred of decency would recoil in horror. What astonished me the most was the Republican spin room. All this was just “locker room talk.”
Okay. Unless I’m missing something, the Donald’s apologists were left either supporting a candidate who sexually assaulted women and was proud of it or a candidate who didn’t actually assault anyone, but was caught on tape bragging about vicious, criminal acts he had not, in fact, perpetrated. Your choice. Either a perverse liar or a sexual predator.
Let’s give Trump the benefit of the doubt. He is just simply a man who lies about assaulting women.
I have supported many Republican candidates in my lifetime. All for good reason. I chose personal integrity. I encourage Republicans everywhere to take another hard look at what is most important to you.
A lifelong activist, Steve McGehee settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.