Half the country has no idea why the front page of Thursday’s New York Post was so hilarious.

That’s because, thanks to the liberal media, half of the country still has no idea who Hunter Biden is, or why he is in trouble for raking in millions for his extended family from foreign businessmen by selling access to his father Joe’s “brand” and political influence.

The Post — which is famous for its funny front pages and lively conservative journalism — brilliantly summed up the Biden Family’s international influence-peddling racket on Aug. 10.

