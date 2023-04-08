This last week, Idaho HB 71, which banned an assortment of sex change procedures and hormonal dosing for children, was signed into law by Governor Brad Little. Given the euphemism “gender affirming care” for these ghoulish acts, it basically banned chemically castrating children, physically castrating and sterilizing children, double mastectomies performed on children, and a host of other atrocities that have skyrocketed in popularity as the latest social contagion across America. It’s unclear how many children this will actually affect, but if Idaho’s demographics mirror other parts of the United States, the ban will mostly protect depressed pubescent girls and neurodivergent youth on the autism spectrum. These are people seeking relief from depression, only to be legally mutilated by some microscopic fractional percentage of zombie doctors.
Thank you, Gov. Little. The fact that this might be viewed as a courageous action is beyond troubling, though. When you’re finally counting on the Idaho State Legislature to do the right thing and hold the fort against the crazies, you know you’re in deep water.
This will not be the last the rest of us will hear about the trans-rights movement, of course. The trans movement has been built on a foundation of perennial victimhood, and anyone that knows anything about how victimhood progresses, it’s some nightmare version of the classic grieving stages, including entitlement, anger, and violence on any that might defy their version of reality. This is not the peaceful LGB movement of the 1980s forward.
But as I’ve written before, I’m fine with adults engaging in whatever they want to their own persons, if they can find someone to pay for it. I do believe there are people seeking peace inside some other context of themselves. But the idea that every day is Christmas, and we all have to wander around telling people that Santa is real might be finally starting to wane. It would be unrealistic to expect all the kids to take that kind of thing lying down. So expect to see some more shenanigans. They have been violent. They will be violent.
The nightmare of all this legal mutilation of children will not be over for some. California and Minnesota have both declared themselves trans-children sanctuary states, meaning that if you get divorced, even if you have some level of custody of your child, these states will not prevent doctors in that state from emasculating your son, or performing a hysterectomy on your daughter if your spouse elects to flee to them with your child. For those with experience in high conflict divorce, Munchausen’s Syndrome by Proxy, where one parent (usually the woman, but not always) intentionally harms the child through some physical ill in order to gain attention, will play a role in seeing more damaged children. This game is not over.
And forces in Idaho have also declared it not over. The usual suspects, Planned Parenthood and the Democratic leadership in Idaho have sworn to ride their position to the bottom. The ACLU has promised to sue, declaring the right of castration and sterilization of your children fundamental to the Constitution of the United States. Thomas Jefferson must be literally spinning in his grave. I wish I could make a joke about popping popcorn for the upcoming fight, but the whole notion makes me ill.
For those on the left that are convinced this is the end of the world, you better hope the atheist contingent is correct about the God/judgment thing. But for those on the left thinking something bad has happened to their side of the aisle, it is a chance to learn about what actually just happened. And use the motivation to take back our party from the wildly dysfunctional. Having a position that believes inflicting trauma on kids — sexual trauma at that — is beneficial, is not a society with very good long-term prospects. And we desperately need to regain a meaningful center if this country is going to keep going.
One more thing — for all critics of this position, please use the phrase, “I think sterilization and castration of depressed youth is a good thing because … .” Let’s keep the debate real. Don’t hide behind words. Advocate so people can truly understand your position.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.