We all should be grateful to 7,800 nurses and medical care workers for their three-day strike against Seattle’s Swedish Hospital.
Although the strike ended Friday, Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW (SEIUH) still doesn’t have a contract.
Wages, staffing shortages, faulty equipment and lack of security for patients and workers are at issue.
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reports that more than 250,000 people die every year from medical errors. Other authorities place the figure as high as 440,000.
Many authorities believe medical errors are under-reported.
Patients don’t like to talk, or even think, about medical errors; but they are the third-leading cause of death, following heart disease and cancer.
And this doesn’t even address the less-than fatal medical errors, which surely must be a lot more common.
This column deals only with staffing issues. Unless otherwise stated, most of my information comes from the Seattle Times and other published reports.
Swedish management has a long history of conflict with employees.
Coincidentally, in 1992, a friend of mine was a middle management nurse at Swedish when it acquired Ballard Hospital.
Ballard nurses belonged to the AFL-CIO 1199NW union, which sought to unionize Swedish nurses.
At the time, my friend’s daughter was dying of cancer and she found her daughter laying in vomit, untended because of a staffing shortage.
Executives had decided to get rid of all nursing assistants and licensed vocational nurses, pushing the workload onto registered nurses without adequately increasing RN staffing.
My friend joined the union and promoted the union, which later was replaced by Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW.
Under-staffing has become common throughout the medical industry. So common that the Washington State Legislature in 2017 required hospitals to submit nursing care plans to the state health department.
Swedish had just cut nursing unit staffing in labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care and the IV nursing team.
CEO Guy Hudson and Chief Nursing Officer Margo Bykonen in Dec. 2018 defended cuts, saying: “These changes were based on operational business decisions for the organization.”
Translation: Swedish was cutting employment costs at the expense of staffing.
Lizette Vanunu, a charge nurse in the intensive-care unit at Swedish First Hill, told the Seattle Times that her unit’s staff was cut by one nurse and one nursing assistant in 2018, sometimes leaving one nurse to cover four ICU patients.
“When we’re short . . . I beg for nurses to stay another four hours. A lot of times we don’t take breaks.”
Scientific studies link higher nursing-staff levels with better outcomes at hospitals.
The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports long work hours and extended or irregular shifts are associated with worker fatigue.
Health workers who pull 12-hour shifts experience substantially higher risk of accidents during commutes. One study found that every extended shift scheduled in a month increased accidents by 16.2 percent.
Fatigue in medical workers contributes to patient-care errors and increased occupational injuries because of reduced alertness, impaired decision making and poor concentration and memory.
Working more than eight hours shouldn’t be normal. Of course there are emergencies during which doctors and nurses must work even far more than 12 consecutive hours.
But as it stands, working 12-hour shifts is pretty standard, and employees sometime have to work that long without breaks, including meal breaks. When that happens, the health of both patients and medical staff is jeopardized.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State University faculty member and resident of Pullman since 1972.