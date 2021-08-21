Washington Gov. Jay Inslee hath taken the role of his royal majesty to new heights over the citizens he sees as his subjects.
Some of his most recent decrees include casting a wide net over health care and educational workers. He is forcing them to take a vaccination against their will.
Do you find it interesting that he hasn’t forced all inmates within the state correctional system to get the COVID-19 vaccination? He knows such a move would probably be unconstitutional and he would be sued.
In an article posted to the Pullman Radio News’ Facebook page, hundreds of comments were posted. One of the best comments I read received more than 100 follow-up comments.
“We’ve now reached a point where the government is demanding people inject themselves with something they may not want, and if a person doesn’t comply, the government will take away their livelihoods and everything they’ve worked for. Regardless of your views on the vaccine, this concept should be frightening to every American. This is a level of power and control that should not be given to elected officials in a free country.”
Many of the comments on Facebook article voiced support for the firing of people who choose not to vaccinate.
One reply to the above quotation included a link to an early 1900s Supreme Court case, Jacobson vs. Massachusetts. The case revolved around forced vaccination because of a smallpox outbreak starting to take hold in parts of Massachusetts. A local health department decreed that all individuals in their jurisdiction were to get vaccinated, including those who had already been vaccinated. Anyone who didn’t faced a $5 penalty. The Supreme Court upheld this decree on a 7-2 vote.
I see three big differences and I wonder if any of them matter. First, in Washington, it is not a local health department making a decree in its jurisdiction. It is King Inslee making it on a state level. Secondly, it is not a decree for all people to get a shot; rather it’s only those of a specific class — workers. Thirdly, those who don’t get the shot will receive a devastating monetary penalty. None of these facts appear to be covered in the Jacobson case.
If Jacobson is valid case law, then King Inslee should force all citizens to vaccinate.
Here is an honest question: Why is Inslee only focusing on workers? There are more than 2 million citizens who are eligible for the shot who haven’t gotten one. I understand there are around 330-plus- thousand workers covered by this decree and many of them have already been vaccinated. This decree doesn’t actually do much to achieve the goal of vaccinations. Instead he is flexing his muscle and threatening the livelihood of certain Washington citizens.
King Inslee ordered all health care workers must be vaccinated. He will have the State Department of Health pull certifications from those who do not get the vaccination.
Most firefighters are hired only if they have a Washington certification as an emergency medical responder. If that certification is taken by the state then the firefighter will be fired.
I spoke to a local firefighter who has been serving the Pullman community for many years. He has dedicated his life to the service of his community. He said that in other states there are options in lieu of mandatory vaccination. Those include frequent testing or mask wearing. In Washington, those are not options.
He also pointed out that anyone who had already been infected with COVID-19 has the antibodies the vaccination will provide. The antibodies can be shown with a simple blood test. However, the king is unwilling to recognize natural immunity.
The firefighter told me he is likely going to lose his job. I don’t want to see a local hero get fired because our king is not using common sense.
Those fired because of King Inslee’s decree may have a case. I think it will be an interesting test for the Jacobson standard. Will a decree that narrowly affects a certain class of citizens and one that steeply penalizes the individual stand?
I, for one, hope it does not.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.