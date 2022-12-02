It takes very little to sway a close race. A candidate commits a verbal misstep thinking the microphone’s turned off or nobody’s filming. Remember Mitt Romney and his infamous 1-percenters gaffe. Or would-be President Gary Hart who challenged reporters to uncover his adulterous affair and came up the loser.
Sometimes it takes even less. Republicans are adept at coining catchy phrases which have just enough teeth and credibility to sway independent voters and win elections.
Consider next week’s Georgia Senate run-off. I understand GOP power brokers, sons of segregationists, have little use for black candidates. Unless they’re Uncle Toms, easily manipulated, dumb as posts, and won a Heisman Trophy as a Georgia Bulldog. Better yet, split the black vote by having this son of southern slave owners challenge another black man.
Consider this hulk of a man, dogged by a passel of undisclosed illegitimate children and plagued by numerous abortions paid for (with receipts). Remember however: There’s nothing sweeter in the eyes of God than a reformed sinner, and Herschel Walker is all of that.
His opponent, Warnock, though a man of the cloth running in a Bible Belt state, could still lose. He garnered more votes in the primary but the margin was narrow.
The Republican war room has, in the last few days, come up with just that sort of pithy zinger which could sway the results. Walker is now campaigning against “pronouns.” Check it out.
Trivial if it weren’t for the fact that personal pronouns have become hot buttons in America’s culture wars. Readers may recall my exasperation with my older daughter’s insistence that, to be both “sensitive” and “politically correct,” I was going to have to erase words like ”he” and “she” and replace them with gender neutral words like “they” and “them.” A lifelong idolater of the English language, I refused to give up the syntax I have come to know and love.
Back to Herschel Walker railing against “pronouns,” I know whose eye he was poking and so did his audience. The pointy-headed intellectuals and bleeding-heart liberals, that’s who.
It’s all part of the same “woke” mindset. The same people who brought you gay marriage and then forced you to accept transgender males in girls’ bathrooms are now rewriting nursery rhymes. “Jack fell down and broke their crown.”
I have a rather eclectic group of mostly left-wing friends. A lot of them were political activists in their younger years. They all shake their heads and snicker when the subject of political correctness comes up. If old radicals respond with such diffidence, what can be said of the swing Georgia voter who’s trying to decide between a preacher who’s going to unleash a tyranny of thoughts and words or a subcognitive brute whose only threat might be mangling the English alphabet.
If you think such wordplay is so much tomfoolery, check out a recent television ad which features Walker sitting on a stool next to a gorgeous, blonde Barbie doll look-alike who, so goes the narrative, lost a chance to win a high-school swim trophy when she was “forced to compete against a biological male.”
I don’t blame the Republicans. After the party’s soul was eaten by the likes of Newt Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh, winning was all that mattered, at any cost.
The sad truth, hinted at in a previous column, is that the Democrats walk into these traps. Instead of saying to those advocating government funding of gender alteration procedures — “Look. We appreciate your concerns but, if we embrace causes like yours that impact very, very few Americans, we are going to alienate enough middle-of-the-road voters that we lose elections we should win. And, losing those elections, we lose majorities in Congress and the ability to pass badly needed legislation that tens of millions, maybe hundreds of millions, of Americans desperately need, in many cases to survive.”
White guilt might explain why the liberal establishment has supported most every cause that passes the pity towel test. Yet there are others.
Civil rights in the 1960s? Oh yeah. Even knowing it would cost them dearly. Democrats went ahead and brought the strong arm of the Feds down on racial discrimination. It was the right thing to do and the lives of many millions were made better.
Gay marriage? Oh yeah. No self-respecting Democrat could deny the right to marry those we love regardless of gender. Once again, millions of American lives were made better.
Policies which can only help a tiny fraction of our population while earning the disapproval of many voters badly needed to move the country forward only play into the hands of GOP puppet masters like those holding the strings of Herschel Walker’s campaign.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.