Twenty-seven years ago this week ago I was on sabbatical leave in India, where I was researching my book on Gandhi at Punjab University. One day, six graduate students (four Hindus and two Sikhs) in the Department of Gandhian Studies invited me to accompany them on their weekly service project.
We drove out to a Muslim village where the students taught Hindi or English to any child who wished to learn. The mosque appeared to be in disrepair, but there was a beautiful Hindu temple where the priests prepared a daily meal of rice and curry for any hungry villager.
As we drove back to the university, I thought to myself: “This is Gandhi’s vision of India where people of all faiths live together in harmony.” But, as I entered the TV room at the hostel, I was shocked to see thousands of Hindu fanatics tearing down the Babri Mosque in the city of Ayodhya.
The militants claimed that the 16th Century mosque, considered a masterpiece of Mughal architecture, had been built on the birthplace of the Hindu god Rama. Early last month India’s Supreme Court handed down a decision that would make King Solomon proud.
The five justices ruled unanimously that a Rama temple may be built on the site, but they also allotted five acres for a new mosque to be erected. The court declared that the destruction of the mosque was “an egregious violation of law,” so many Muslims are wondering why the perpetrators are not being punished. A trial against some Hindu leaders has been stalled for nearly three decades.
More Muslims live in India (195 million) than any other Muslim majority country, except for Indonesia and Pakistan. Virtually all them have rejected radical Islam, and they want to live in peace with the large Hindu majority.
For example, thousands marched against Islamic jihadists, who murdered 166 innocent people in a 2008 raid in Mumbai.
Ever since the election of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi in 2014, India’s Muslims have experienced more harassment, and their mosques have been bombed. Last year an 8-year-old Kashmiri Muslim girl was ganged raped and killed by Hindu men, including a police officer.
In 1947, when the British allowed the creation the Muslim state of Pakistan apart from India, the Hindu maharaja of Kashmir chose to join India even though his kingdom was majority Muslim. Kashmiri Muslims have always been unhappy about this, and India and Pakistan have fought four wars over their state.
Article 370 of India’s Constitution protected the rights of Kashmiri Muslims, but the Hindu nationalist government has now revoked that provision, essentially dissolving Kashmir as an independent state. Over 500,000 troops are now enforcing marital law, and press freedoms and internet access has been curtailed.
One thousand miles to the east, Muslims in Assam, one of India’s poorest states, are being forced to prove their citizenship. A large majority are illiterate and live on a few dollars a day.
Most have no official papers, and as many as 2 million may face deportation to neighboring Bangladesh.
Narendra Modi and Donald Trump are fellow nationalists and Islamophobes. Modi, however, has much more domestic power with a large parliamentary majority and control of 21 out of 29 states. A radical priest has just been elected chief minister of India’s largest state.
Although he too revels in the praise of his fanatical supporters, Modi is less of a narcissist than Trump. He definitely puts Hindu India first, and whereas an irreligious and amoral Trump appears to put Christian America first, that’s only for political expediency.
It is crystal clear that Trump always puts himself first, even though his domestic and military advisers (especially the latter) usually have the nation’s interest in mind. Trump is actually not a nationalist — he is a Grand Narcissist.
Nick Gier, Professor Emeritus at the University of Idaho.