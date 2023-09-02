Once again, Home Depot is seeking to construct a supercenter here in Moscow. To see this sort of “development” as anything but a threat to our local economy requires an aggressive refusal to learn from decades of corporate chain stores decimating local businesses, as well as the myopia to think that large retail centers are the future in the age of Amazon. The fact that we can’t even keep our local mall fully occupied is a sufficient indicator that now is not the time to double down on big-box retail.
Those in favor of this development argue that it will boost the economy, create jobs, increase selection, lower prices and provide income for the University of Idaho, which owns the land being considered for the proposed project. However, even cursory scrutiny reveals these claims to be hollow.
Regional economic growth comes from four sources: increasing exports, reducing imports, increasing the supply of capital or labor and increasing productivity (usually via investments in technology). Except for spending on the initial construction, a new Home Depot offers none of these. If we lacked access to hardware or building materials in Moscow, this development would indeed improve our economy (import replacement), but we already have numerous hardware stores in the area. As such, the entirety of Home Depot’s business would have to come from cannibalizing existing businesses. This is not economic development; it’s just shifting economic activity from locally-owned businesses to a parasitic corporation seeking to extract local wealth and send it to remote investors.
Naturally, a Home Depot would need to hire employees, but there’s no reason to think they could provide more or better jobs than the ones they would replace. While a Home Depot likely would increase our local selection of products, this is a barely significant benefit given the ready availability of any product you can imagine online. It doesn’t justify the economic hardship this development would cause.
While lower prices could indeed justify this project, it’s highly unlikely that prices would be lower at all since local stores already price match to Home Depot. When planning a fence project this summer, I was surprised to discover that I would actually save hundreds of dollars by shopping locally instead of driving to Home Depot, not counting the cost of the drive. Local competition has already made our prices competitive, and while a giant chain store offers the allure of low prices, in this case it’s a mirage.
Why not let free market competition sort things out? Because Home Depot’s overwhelming market power makes this far from a free market. For example, it can use their vast resources to keep prices artificially low and operate at a loss until it has eliminated local competitors. Once a local monopoly is established, it can set prices as it pleases because there will be nowhere else to go. Yes, this is how capitalism operates in this country, but it’s not free market, it’s not competitive, and it doesn’t benefit anyone but Home Depot.
Don’t call it NIMBYism. We should support new development when it actually benefits the community, such as NRS, the Alturas Technology Park, the airport expansion or the new SEL campus. But whereas these businesses feed the local economy and are operated by people with a commitment to place, Home Depot exists only for profit and only sees Moscow as an opportunity for wealth extraction.
Yes, the University would receive some income, but it’s a relatively paltry sum that would be paid for with lost jobs, reduced wages, and a lowered tax base if other stores are driven out (state-owned land does not pay local property taxes). There’s no such thing as a free lunch: the University would be siphoning their new income directly from the local community.
We don’t need to wait for the ground breaking ceremony to recognize that this reckless proposal will do more harm than good. Now is the time to stop it. Contact the Moscow City Council (council@ci.moscow.id.us; 208-883-7080), the mayor (ci.moscow.id.us/337/Mayor-Bettge) and leaders at the University of Idaho (uidaho.edu/about/leadership) to voice your opposition to this toxic proposal and to support preserving the unique character and economic vitality of the city we love.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.