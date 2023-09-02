Once again, Home Depot is seeking to construct a supercenter here in Moscow. To see this sort of “development” as anything but a threat to our local economy requires an aggressive refusal to learn from decades of corporate chain stores decimating local businesses, as well as the myopia to think that large retail centers are the future in the age of Amazon. The fact that we can’t even keep our local mall fully occupied is a sufficient indicator that now is not the time to double down on big-box retail.

Those in favor of this development argue that it will boost the economy, create jobs, increase selection, lower prices and provide income for the University of Idaho, which owns the land being considered for the proposed project. However, even cursory scrutiny reveals these claims to be hollow.

Regional economic growth comes from four sources: increasing exports, reducing imports, increasing the supply of capital or labor and increasing productivity (usually via investments in technology). Except for spending on the initial construction, a new Home Depot offers none of these. If we lacked access to hardware or building materials in Moscow, this development would indeed improve our economy (import replacement), but we already have numerous hardware stores in the area. As such, the entirety of Home Depot’s business would have to come from cannibalizing existing businesses. This is not economic development; it’s just shifting economic activity from locally-owned businesses to a parasitic corporation seeking to extract local wealth and send it to remote investors.

