Back when mechanical typewriters and hot lead recorded daily news, an adage among reporters warned, “If your mother says she loves you, check it out!” It’s still good advice.
Some media today seem to have treated truth as an abandoned stepchild, preferring sensationalism as more attractive. Much of our society disregards honesty. Exaggerations and lies flood social media, breeding controversy. Controversy sells.
A peaceful society requires truth. Dishonesty obviates any possibility of peace other than armed truce. Liars are victims of their lies because liars lose their ability to discern reality, to distinguish truth from fiction. That’s the beginning of madness.
My wife, Jolie, observes that infinity is proven by man’s ability to rationalize, lie to oneself. Overcoming rationalization starts with self-honesty. Honesty toward others follows. Without honesty, there can be neither trust nor justice, cornerstones of social order. Without trust there is no faith in friends, colleagues, government — the list goes on.
“Truthiness” — not truthfulness — is the meme of the day. Facts are “alternate.” Conspiracies are rife. Scientific “proof” is not necessary — unless it supports my truthiness. Science doesn’t “prove” anything. “Proofs” exist only in mathematics. Science systematically accumulates evidence that creates confidence in facts about everything from genomes to climate change. At any time, new evidence can discredit today’s facts and change the direction of scientific thinking. As Sir Isaac Newton observed in 1675, “If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Truthful giants, I would add.
Scientists often disagree about facts. Such skepticism is a strength of science rather than a weakness; it’s essential for advancing scientific theories and findings. Honest search for truth, often incomplete truth, underpins everything scientists do. They work with the truth they have until they learn more.
Self-honesty — the ability to plumb the depths of our own motives and scrutinize our own beliefs — is essential to any search for truth. When others — friend or foe — challenge what we believe, we must critically re-evaluate our own understanding in light of that challenge.
That’s hard. We face such challenges daily, whether from a spouse, colleague, politician or anyone else who sees the world differently. Self-honesty is the basis of critical thinking. Without it we’d never be able to navigate life’s daily decisions successfully.
Accurate information is the life blood of democracies. Information drives decisions. Bad information drives bad decisions, and, sadly, we’ve seen a lot of those recently. A tsunami of information about COVID-19, climate change, and their interrelationships has sprayed us with a witches’ brew of partisan infighting. What and whom do we believe? Why?
Thirty-five years ago the Columbia Journalism Review documented nearly three decades of lying by every national administration from Eisenhower’s through Reagan’s. The article frames the problem in terms of a challenge for the press.[1] In 1985 neither the internet nor social media were available.
Our modern electronic fountains spew information limited only by human imagination. Little self-restraint there. Back in the days of newspapers, radio, and early television, mainstream reporters like Walter Cronkite upheld journalistic standards. Outliers always existed. (Think tabloids.) But we believed most of what we read or heard because we trusted our sources.
Our role as information consumers has changed; we must rely on ourselves. But are we ourselves trustworthy? Can we shed our biases to vet and evaluate what we consume, or do we swallow unthinkingly? We have the tools, but do we use them? If we don’t, we’d better learn how, and fast.
Misinformation, disinformation and conspiracies burgeon across the political spectrum. Lies extend well beyond politics to include issues of health and science, all blended in a debilitating miasma. Masks can’t protect us from that. We can, however, empower ourselves by strengthening critical thinking skills, by honing skepticism. Try this starter checklist:
·Source — how trustworthy? What’s the motivation of the source?
Language — sensational or objective?
Evidence — what’s presented, and how is it presented?
Cherry picking — what’s missing?
Headline — does the story support it?
We believed Cronkite’s nightly sign-off. Today we have to “check it out” ourselves and learn whether, in truth, “that’s the way it is.”
Pete Haug’s eclectic interests lead him to explore many rabbit trails. Contact him at petes.pen9@gmail.com.