“Our generation may not remake our angry world, our generation can only try.” These lyrics, written by the late activist, folk singer Pete Seeger, expressed the ideals of a generation, high on hope and believing that speaking truth to power, they could change our nation’s trajectory away from war making and race hate. Now, this same generation, mine, is high on mortgages, portfolios, pension plans and taking whatever incremental changes are deemed not to threaten their secure world … slow and easy. This sea change gives truth to another 60’s anthem: “Don’t trust anyone over 30.”
When, I look back over 50 years to a time when everything seemed in motion, where epiphanies were almost a daily occurrence, I am confronted with the stark reality that Berkeley of the late 60s is but a distant memory and a sad one at that. Sad not because of the sex, drugs, and rock and roll. While it’s true baby booming evangelicals look with shame upon the years of their youth as an era undermined by permissiveness and communist propaganda, it is also true that far from turning our backs, most of us embraced Big Pharma’s cornucopia of new drugs — legal drugs — which promised freedom from joint pain, anxiety and even erectile dysfunction. Music? The Rolling Stones and Neil Young still top the charts of 60s channels.
I reserve my shame for my brothers and sisters who bartered away their ideals so cheaply.
We were spot on about the shallowness of an American dream that was materialistic to the core and built upon the bowed backs of third world slave laborers. Unfortunately, we were too busy fighting an obscene war and pushing for equal rights for blacks and women of all colors to focus on why our markets were increasingly flooded with cheap goods.
We offered a new spirituality freed of the cant, the dogma, the exploitation, and hypocrisy of established religion. In our embrace of a simpler, less cluttered lifestyle, we pointed out a way to an existence free of consumer fetishism and this posed a huge threat to the corporate bottom line which depended on America accepting “Buy! Buy! Buy!” as its mantra.
We offered a heightened awareness of the fragility of the global ecosystem, and the respect for all living creatures found in the Native American cultures we destroyed.
At times, we put our very lives on the line to liberate descendants of slavery from the scourge of racial segregation. Those were the days of the Freedom Riders, the lunch counter sit-ins and risking beatings to extend voting rights to all.
As I look around at the truths compromised away, the opportunities lost, I do feel a great sadness at the moral cowardice of my generation.
Some say it was impossible to do otherwise. Afterall, you graduated, married, had kids, took out a mortgage, started building responsible careers. Was there ever a real chance to break free? The vast majority said “no” as they stepped into the traces and made Henry Miller’s “Air-Conditioned Nightmare” their home.
Becoming an urban refugee in 1973, I discovered the Palouse, and discovered as well that there was another way. In the little town where my parents are buried and where my children grew strong, I made my home and found many like myself who rejected the dog-eat-dog success ethic, who chose to grow their own, weave their own, barter their skills, drive school bus between art fair gigs, play music, hunt, fish and love each other. All without 401(k)s and pension plans. And the marvel of it is that we raised healthy kids, contributed to our communities by serving on city councils, boards of service agencies and pitched in with community-based projects.
We did all this while the world outside spiraled out of control, hatreds raged, the gap between rich and poor widened and frightened people bought assault weapons.
The saddest part is that it didn’t have to go this way. What made it inevitable was the betrayal by my fellows of the dreams of their youth.
I can only hope that wiser heads than my own will recognize before it is too late that, in free-thinking towns like Palouse is found the hope, and, so, resist the push to gentrify all that doesn’t quite fit the perverse American dream.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.