Thanksgiving — giving thanks for blessings — and Black Friday — “getting and spending.” Both have come and gone this year. Christmas looms. Then dawns the new year, bringing hope and resolutions.
As we head further into this season of hope and love, we are encouraged to give of ourselves and our resources, to help others less fortunate than ourselves. For example, the front page of Thanksgiving’s Daily News featured articles about charitable activities, needs of Pullman’s Community Action Center and the Food Security of the Palouse. The message on food bags proclaimed, “Choose Kindness.”
All well and good. Charity for “them,” the downtrodden, the underprivileged. But why restrict it to a season?
Two centuries ago, William Wordsworth decried the materialism of the Industrial Revolution as it led humankind away from the natural world: “The world is too much with us late and soon, / Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers: / Little we see in nature that is ours; / We have given our hearts away, a sordid boon!”
His 1807 sonnet describes the problem as it was then. It has continued into and through our modern technological revolution, perhaps epitomized by Black Friday.
As Charles Dickens later described, soot blackened London then. In my lifetime both air and water pollution burgeoned, despite efforts to reduce them. For a long while, shortsighted materialism of polluters and their political allies militated against serious change and reform. A few years after it was passed, I helped a federal agency craft regulations to implement the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969. Pushback from industry and politicians alike was fierce.
We love our parks, wilderness and wildlife preserves. Wordsworth hiked the greenness of England. His sonnet seems to capture the dilemma we face as civilization encroaches: “The winds that will be howling at all hours / And are up-gathered now like sleeping flowers, / For this, for everything, we are out of tune; / It moves us not … ”
Today we watch state and national parks, wilderness, and wildlife preserves being destroyed by drought, fires, and floods, all connected with a changing climate that is driven primarily by methane and carbon dioxide. The latter, ironically, is essential for plant life. We reap the whirlwind of the revolution that began 250 years ago and continues to provide our material benefits: It moves us not.
Our material world is accessed through five physical senses. In addition, evidence exists for extrasensory experiences. For example, burial sites and cave art from the Paleolithic suggest early spiritual or religious practices.
Such things are real only to those experiencing them, yet they happen often enough for us to question our sole reliance on the five tangible senses. Each holiday season we respond to appeals for kindliness toward others, not only toward the less fortunate, but for everyone. For a brief time, we share expansive warmth towards others. We overlook their shortcomings and even try to curb our own.
Might we not try to understand the big picture? The material world of our planetary homeland is minuscule compared with what science is discovering about the universe. Yet Earth remains our only home. It deserves some kindliness, just as its less fortunate inhabitants do. For example, consider most of the southern hemisphere. Entire countries suffer from overwhelming poverty, rampant political upheavals, and minimal access to basic health care. Things are better than they once were, but much kindliness is still needed.
Such kindliness derives from feelings that transcend the material senses. Our intellect recognizes the need to help others, and various spiritual imperatives motivate us to do so. On Thanksgiving day last week, one international body of spiritual leaders wrote to its followers, “The accelerating decline of the current social order, and the growing need for constructive processes that will lead to the emergence of a new world society, are daily more evident.”
How do we respond? What can we do about this? How might we come together in a collective vision that is world-embracing?
It starts with the desire, renewed briefly each holiday season, to be kind to others. And it must end with a resolve to maintain that same spirit of kindliness for the rest of the year — and into years to come.
Haug and his live-in editor and wife of 60 years, Jolie, discuss topics like these over dinner. Contact Pete at petes.pen9@gmail.com. His internet posts are at https://spokanefavs.com/author/peter-haug/