How food trucks can save Pullman’s vibe

 Courtesy Ayad Rahmani

Parked next to the Dumas Seed Warehouse on Grand Avenue in Pullman is Taqueria Las Torres, a taco truck serving quesadillas, wet burritos, enchiladas and so much more. According to one review, the food there is “delicious” and the service “friendly.” One customer was so impressed he wanted to exceed the rating allowed by the review site. “Let me make myself perfectly clear,” the reviewer said. “If there was a sixth star that I could award this place, I would do so.”

Let me add my own seventh, not only for the food but also for the way the Taqueria has activated a previously desolate part of Pullman. In no time and with but few simple gestures, it brought back color, people, activity and attention to an otherwise forgotten part of the city. Not all day and every day, but in important ways.

Food trucks have been around for a while and may have their origins in the late 19th century when food vendors rolled their carts into the emerging city and fed the labor force building it. In the 1950s they would find their first motorized expression in the ice cream vans, famously creeping down the emerging suburbs and feeding their need for escape and the sweet taste of the good life, however false it may have been.

