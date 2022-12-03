Parked next to the Dumas Seed Warehouse on Grand Avenue in Pullman is Taqueria Las Torres, a taco truck serving quesadillas, wet burritos, enchiladas and so much more. According to one review, the food there is “delicious” and the service “friendly.” One customer was so impressed he wanted to exceed the rating allowed by the review site. “Let me make myself perfectly clear,” the reviewer said. “If there was a sixth star that I could award this place, I would do so.”
Let me add my own seventh, not only for the food but also for the way the Taqueria has activated a previously desolate part of Pullman. In no time and with but few simple gestures, it brought back color, people, activity and attention to an otherwise forgotten part of the city. Not all day and every day, but in important ways.
Food trucks have been around for a while and may have their origins in the late 19th century when food vendors rolled their carts into the emerging city and fed the labor force building it. In the 1950s they would find their first motorized expression in the ice cream vans, famously creeping down the emerging suburbs and feeding their need for escape and the sweet taste of the good life, however false it may have been.
It was not until the ’70s when the ice cream van would give way to the taco truck, and this when a person in Los Angeles, finding the concept fascinating, bought one and transformed it into that. No one believed his venture would hold, let alone succeed, but it did, big time. Taco trucks began to flourish. In 2008 they took off, not necessarily limited to tacos anymore but all sorts of food. The recession of that year had practically destroyed the restaurant industry, sending many chefs looking elsewhere and for other opportunities, including retrofitting vehicles and turning them into unique and affordable experiences.
Between then and now the phenomenon has transcended food and become part of a different impact, now centered on the reclamation of the city from those who controlled it for such a long time. Since at least the industrial revolution, the city has been the product of rules and regulations, manifested in the form of setbacks, height limitations, zoning boundaries and so much more. Hardly anything in it is open to change without at least the formal steps and approvals by those who sit in power. Very little of it is really for the people, despite the declaration to the otherwise, but for business and economic expansion.
Food trucks have changed that, rising anywhere and typically in areas where no one had dared to go before, seemingly evading detection and the hard rules of urban laws. To be sure, they are regulated just like the next food shop down the street. But still, given their stealthy ways they have managed to resuscitate many a blighted neighborhood across the country. In no time they arrive and create a sense of place, through tents, tables, chairs and the like — all makeshift, placed and removed within minutes.
Their informality is key to their success, politically and socially. Given their homemade ethic and expression, they invite residents to see public space as such, less the hegemony of the planner and the engineer, and more the extension of one’s living room. If the sidewalk had demanded a certain formal presence, food trucks have relaxed that, giving public space a vernacular feel.
Today, food trucks are no longer what they used to be, a side event, but a central part of the transformation of the 21st century city. Where previously, urban renewal may have been the solution to urban decay, replacing old structures with new shiny ones, today it is bottom-up approaches that are shaping improvements. So much so that many cities today do not only allow food trucks to park at designated places but go so far as to build simple but elegant structures for them, accommodating their customer’s need for shelter, bathrooms, play areas and more.
Might Pullman pick up on that vibe and do the same. If so the city can start with Dumas Seed Warehouse, to accommodate the Taqueria already there, but lay the ground for future ones, too. The last time a permit was pulled for that building it was 1980 and for a canopy on the building’s south end, seen in the photo. It might be time for a new addition, extending the life of a good idea and using it to build others across the way.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.