Stephen Hawking once warned that the creation of powerful artificial intelligence will be “either the best, or the worst thing, ever to happen to humanity.”

While we’ve all come to rely on AI to search the internet, choose travel routes, find new products and edit documents (not to mention operating factories, managing the electric grid, landing planes, etc.) programs such as ChatGPT (which can generate humanlike text in most any style on any topic with a simple prompt) and DALL-E (which can generate complex original images in seconds from a simple text prompt) make it clear that AI will increasingly push into realms once exclusive to humans: art, research, medicine, law.

Sufficiently complex chatbots could theoretically even replace therapists, journalists, teachers, commentators and (one can hope) politicians.

