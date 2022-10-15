I don’t know if there is truth in this theory, but I frequently hear the 24-hour news and talk cycle perpetuates nasty politics. It makes sense. There are nonstop political discussions. Mixed within the discussions are the complaints about previous elections and the talk of the future elections. After all, there are 24 hours to fill. So past, current, and future elections become a never-ending topic.

Because of that, election season never seems to end. Rather than an obvious start and end to any given election, today it is better described as heating and cooling. There is no end.

We are approaching the next election which is just a small handful of weeks away. Boy, oh, boy, this election season is heated, and we are inundated with negative campaign ads for candidates running for elected office.

