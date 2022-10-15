I don’t know if there is truth in this theory, but I frequently hear the 24-hour news and talk cycle perpetuates nasty politics. It makes sense. There are nonstop political discussions. Mixed within the discussions are the complaints about previous elections and the talk of the future elections. After all, there are 24 hours to fill. So past, current, and future elections become a never-ending topic.
Because of that, election season never seems to end. Rather than an obvious start and end to any given election, today it is better described as heating and cooling. There is no end.
We are approaching the next election which is just a small handful of weeks away. Boy, oh, boy, this election season is heated, and we are inundated with negative campaign ads for candidates running for elected office.
There is a pretty consistent formula for the negative ads. Many commercials start out black and white depicting images or showing video clips that bring up negative emotions. A deep voiced man talks in a menacing tone. Usually, some big key words are splashed across the screen. Things look like that cannot get any worse.
Just in the nick of time our hero comes to save the day. At the end of the commercial the picture changes to color. The opponent of the target of the negative ad appears on screen with a brief message to leave the voters with hope — only if they vote for the correct candidate.
Voters do not know anything about the candidate who paid for the negative ad. We were only provided with (supposedly) negative things about the candidate who was the target of the commercial. The goal is voters will infer the conclusion that the candidate running the ad is the opposite of the negative information. This, of course, is an illogical conclusion. Nonetheless, that is what happens.
Consider the following. Candidate Smith runs a negative ad stating Candidate Jones doesn’t tip the barista when purchasing coffee. The voter hearing this will make some logical conclusions.
First the voter assigns a value to the action (or lack thereof). Some voters will be displeased with Jones because he’s a cheapskate and will not give some extra money to the hard-working barista. The voters who believe tipping a barista is the right thing to do will have negative feelings towards Jones.
The commercial producers then hope the illogical leap is taken.
The voter might reason, Smith told me that Jones doesn’t tip the barista. Smith must be telling me this information because Smith also thinks not tipping is wrong. If Smith thinks not tipping is wrong, then it would follow that Smith tips the barista.
The voter now has a positive image of Smith because he is believed to tip baristas. Smith’s negative ad worked. Some voters believe that Jones is bad, while at the same time believe Smith is good.
Smith will let you believe this. Smith isn’t going to state whether or not he actually tips the barista. It was enough that you know Jones doesn’t and through some logical conclusions you believe Smith does. The fact is Smith never once said he tips baristas. But because he laid out the foundation, you built the narrative he hoped you would.
I hear a number of voters complain about all the negative commercials about political rivals. While people say they do not like it, the negative ads work.
What is the answer to negative ads? I hate to say it but I do not believe there are any answers to help reduce or eliminate the negativity. Far too many candidates believe they must both sell themselves and at the same time knock down the opponent.
Sadly, negative ads work. We can resolve to not cast a ballot for anyone who appears to run a negative ad but that will possibly lead to the election of a candidate who doesn’t represent our wants and needs. Until the negative ads become harmful to the candidate who runs them, they will not go away.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.