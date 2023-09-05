At last month’s presidential debate, candidates were asked “whether humans had contributed to climate change,” reported The New YorkTimes. None raised a hand. “The climate change agenda is a hoax,” responded Vivek Ramaswami.

Perhaps to clue the clueless, moderators prodded: Wildfires? Flooding? Ocean warming? Candidates changed the subject. The Times noted, “There is no scientific dispute that the answer is yes, but hardly any of the Republican candidates gave a straight answer.”

For years, denialists’ letters and columns in the Daily News have spread misinformation, disinformation, innuendo and flat-out lies designed to undermine factual evidence about global warming. I’ve spent untold hours reasoning with denialists to no avail.

