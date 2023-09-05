At last month’s presidential debate, candidates were asked “whether humans had contributed to climate change,” reported The New YorkTimes. None raised a hand. “The climate change agenda is a hoax,” responded Vivek Ramaswami.
Perhaps to clue the clueless, moderators prodded: Wildfires? Flooding? Ocean warming? Candidates changed the subject. The Times noted, “There is no scientific dispute that the answer is yes, but hardly any of the Republican candidates gave a straight answer.”
For years, denialists’ letters and columns in the Daily News have spread misinformation, disinformation, innuendo and flat-out lies designed to undermine factual evidence about global warming. I’ve spent untold hours reasoning with denialists to no avail.
Science is never settled. Intrinsic uncertainties allow pseudo-scientists to undermine legitimate findings. However, science resolves uncertainties by correcting earlier conclusions. It demonstrates that yesterday’s good science wasn’t quite so good after all. In the long run, science works.
Human-caused climate change is real, yet denialism thrives among charlatan “scientists.” In January, 2022, scientific journal Springer Nature published a peer-reviewed study about global warming. Last month, following a year of internal investigation, Springer withdrew the study, citing “misleading conclusions on climate change impacts.”
In September, 2022, AFP Fact Check, a French fact-checking agency, raised questions. The publisher’s Research Integrity Group followed guidelines of Springer’s Committee on Publication Ethics to direct experts freshly reviewing the paper. Climate scientists found that the published study “manipulated data, cherry picked facts and ignored others that would contradict their assertions.”
Authors were invited to submit a response to the criticisms, but Springer found the response “not suitable for publication.” Conclusions of the original article “were not supported by available evidence or data provided by the authors.” Two authors were signatories of the World Climate Declaration, “a text that repeated various debunked claims about climate change.”
Last month, 20 months after the article was published, Springer said editors and publishers “no longer had confidence in the results and conclusions of the article.” The fact that the paper wasn’t published in a climate journal had raised suspicions. “This is a common avenue taken by ‘climate skeptics’ in order to avoid peer review by real experts in the field,” observed Stefan Rahmstorf, Head of Earth Systems at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.
Climate misinformation has flourished online, as governments initiate reforms to curb use of carbon-emitting fossil fuels that contribute to planet-warming, according to Phys.org. This is a major reason to trust results published in peer-reviewed journals and reported by reputable media. There are never any guarantees, but this is what makes science generally reliable — not infallible.
An example: A Nobel Laureate demonstrated how science self-corrects. She voluntarily withdrew a paper published in Science. Frances Arnold, Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical engineering, Bioengineering and Biochemistry at CalTech, received the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. She currently co-chairs President Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
In January 2020, BBC reported, Arnold retracted her latest paper, published eight months earlier by her team of scientists, because results were not reproducible. The first author’s notebook was “missing contemporaneous entries and raw data.”
Arnold reported the news herself on Twitter: “I am totally bummed to announce that we have retracted last year’s paper on enzymatic synthesis of beta-lactams. The work has not been reproducible,” she tweeted. “It is painful to admit, but important to do so. I apologize to all. I was a bit busy when this was submitted, and did not do my job well.”
BBC said the announcement was “the latest example of the ‘reproducibility crisis’ facing the sciences,” but it called Arnold “a widely respected chemical engineer.” Many colleagues “commended her honesty.”
One researcher at King’s College London commented, “Can I please express my respect for you bringing this to everyone’s attention. This shows that anyone can make an honest mistake and acting to correct that is the best response. Thank you.”
Noting “for the most part, reactions … were positive,” Forbes commented, “Imagine, someone actually taking responsibility for a mistake in this age of finding-someone-else-to-blame-for-problems.”
Such candor, honesty and reliance on science among those vying for public office would be refreshing. But, sadly, too often voters in a democracy get the government they deserve.