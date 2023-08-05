How does the state of the Pac-12 Conference and Heraclitus intersect?

Anyone who has been paying attention in the past two weeks will have heard about the intense instability of the Pac-12. It all started a year ago when the USC and UCLA made a deal with the devil.

In this deal, starting in 2024, both USC and UCLA will leave the Pac-12 and head to an east-coast conference, the Big Ten Conference. This shook the Pac-12 to the core.

