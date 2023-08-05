How does the state of the Pac-12 Conference and Heraclitus intersect?
Anyone who has been paying attention in the past two weeks will have heard about the intense instability of the Pac-12. It all started a year ago when the USC and UCLA made a deal with the devil.
In this deal, starting in 2024, both USC and UCLA will leave the Pac-12 and head to an east-coast conference, the Big Ten Conference. This shook the Pac-12 to the core.
The loss of the Los Angeles market hurt the Pac-12 while it has been shopping for a media deal that will give the rights to broadcast sporting events. This led to the concerns that other schools would flee the Pac-12 and soon the conference would be dead.
The remaining schools didn’t immediately flee, until the University of Colorado jumped ship earlier this month, which rocked the boat some more. News came Friday of planned departures by Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.
After months of waiting, the media deal was made known this week. It appears to be a streaming media deal with Apple TV. It would provide some level of guaranteed money along with additional money if certain subscription-based numbers were achieved. The guaranteed money isn’t as good as the money other conferences are giving to member universities.
Washington State University is a small school in a rural area. It’s one of the smallest schools in terms of enrollment and has a smaller athletic budget than most other Pac-12 schools. WSU’s physical media market is small, but it was in the middle of the Pac-12 with regard to average number of television viewers in 2022.
While that is a positive, it isn’t enough for WSU to be an attractive school for other conferences. That means that without the Pac-12, WSU will most likely not remain in a Power Five conference.
If the Pac-12 does fold, it is likely WSU will have to accept an invitation to join a lower-tier conference. That means less media money, less national exposure and fewer opportunities. With a lower-tier conference, we will not see larger schools coming to Pullman. That could mean fewer fans traveling to Pullman, fewer people staying at hotels, fewer people eating out, fewer people buying at local businesses, and that will affect our town financially.
What about our Greek philosopher friend? About 2,500 years ago, Heraclitus wrote “change is the only constant in life.”
In the last 50 or so years, the Pac-12 had also been known as the Pac-8 and the Pac-10. There has always been some level of change happening. The departures of USC, UCLA and those that followed are simply more change.
This is where I will draw upon three ideas which I explored in past columns — do not stress over things you cannot change, normalize hard work and “we love our Cougs!”
Do not fret about what is going to happen to the Pac-12. Understanding that a move to a lower-tier conference will cause negative issues, it is totally and completely out of our hands. To stress and lose sleep about the future of the Pac-12 will not help the situation and only cause damage to your health.
We truly love our Cougs and root for them, not because of who they are playing, but because they are playing. That will not change.
At this point, keeping the Pac-12 conference together will be an uphill battle. Universities have a chance to show students two options in life. One is to jump ship the minute things look tough. The other is to dig in and work hard. I feel like universities are looking at short-term dollars rather than the long-term payoff of a strong conference. That possible future will only be possible with hard work.
