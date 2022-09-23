With the onset of puberty came the first hints that my Kentucky mother’s ability to think rationally had been permanently damaged by her Bible Belt upbringing. Despite the resulting skepticism toward zealotry, I considered the ministry until, at 16 or so, I was forced to choose between pleasures of the flesh and a life of piety.

My columns over the past two years have occasionally reflected my cynicism towards true believers and their various creeds. Because of this, the state of my eternal soul has prompted some readers to pray for my salvation and I appreciate their best wishes. Since my friends are all renegades and my wife is also a skeptic, I may need all the help I can get.

Mindful of all this, I offer my evangelical wellwishers a bit of solace. Gazing out over the cobalt expanse of the Aegean Sea, high above the harbor of Parikia, I think I have found a spiritual home.

