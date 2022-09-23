With the onset of puberty came the first hints that my Kentucky mother’s ability to think rationally had been permanently damaged by her Bible Belt upbringing. Despite the resulting skepticism toward zealotry, I considered the ministry until, at 16 or so, I was forced to choose between pleasures of the flesh and a life of piety.
My columns over the past two years have occasionally reflected my cynicism towards true believers and their various creeds. Because of this, the state of my eternal soul has prompted some readers to pray for my salvation and I appreciate their best wishes. Since my friends are all renegades and my wife is also a skeptic, I may need all the help I can get.
Mindful of all this, I offer my evangelical wellwishers a bit of solace. Gazing out over the cobalt expanse of the Aegean Sea, high above the harbor of Parikia, I think I have found a spiritual home.
When I was very young, my teachers explained how our civilization turned its back two thousand years earlier on what they loosely described as polytheism. “We” were all united in “our” rejection of multiple gods. The Judeo-Christian tradition (of which I assumed I was a part) arose as a culture worshiping only one, “true” God.
This one God was poorly described but we “all” knew he was a“guy,” had a long beard and favored the Semitic peoples.
All this was offered as “truth” without proof statements of any kind and, until at 20 I started learning about life from a scruffy bunch of broken-down longshoremen and teamsters in a ratty saloon in Venice, Calif., I never gave the God matter much thought.
Still, from grammar school on, I wondered why, when there is no verifiable evidence one way or another, we cling tenaciously to monotheism. I was still miles off from questioning God … but the whole problem of one God or many troubled mychildhood mind.
Three days ago, Katherine and I strolled through what human greed has left standing on Acropolis Hill. It’s been 2,500 years since some really smart people, people like Plato and Aristotle, walked these same gravel paths and, smart as they were, they accepted a plurality of gods.
I suppose the higher IQ ancient Greeks, just like their Mensa descendants today, had their doubts .But they still attended whatever passed for Holy Mass in those days, burned an occasional goat … just in case. These were the Episcopalians ofancient times.
I’ve been reading up on the hoary inhabitants of Mount Olympus, and I’ve got to admit I’m learning their way. Since there’s no proof — only faith — as to one or many gods or goddesses, I’m choosing sides with Homer and Hesiod.
Why? I like it that the ancient deities are down-to-earth even while they live above the clouds. They had their foibles, petty jealousies ,occasional heroism … just like us. I like that Zeus, while top dog, was not all powerful. And, since there was much out of his control, he no longer had to carry the load for injustice, cruelty … even death.
This alone solves one of my earliest doubts about theJudeo-Christian God. If “He” is all-powerful, why does “He” allow savagery and brutality? When God allows the existence of such horrors, despite whatever trivial rationale his believers offer (think “free choice,” “original sin” ad nauseum), such a god is beneath contempt.
No. The Greek head honcho makes more sense. Even though the thread of each life was woven at birth (a determinism I find objectionable), it wasn’t a Garden of Eden or some snake and an apple tree. Rather life played out by the dictates of those inexorable “Fates.”
I prefer the ancient Greeks’ ideas of an afterlife as well. The “spirit” survives death and is transported to the underworld which, unlike in the Bible, is not split between eternal heavenly bliss and lakes of fire, brimstone and torment.
It’s dark down in the underworld as you might expect. But there’s no devil and, even though there was some suggestion that there might be separate rooms for Mother Theresa and Trump, it would only be the difference between Domino’s pizza every night and filet mignon.
Now, seeing myself as a child of the French Enlightenment, I’m open to being wrong. If some bearded apparition, garbed in ancient white linen, should suddenly materialize at one of our Thanksgiving feasts and draw back his thin wrap to reveal the wound where a Roman spear put an end to his earthly sojourn, I’d have to return to the faith of my southern roots.
As this hasn’t happened yet and I don’t expect it will anytime soon, I’m placing my bets on Zeus and looking forward to partying down with his son, Dionysius.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.