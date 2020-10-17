My Washington ballot arrived in the mail the other day. I couldn’t wait to open it and place my votes. I have been voting in elections since I turned 18 and could legally vote. It is something I enjoy doing. I do it because I want my voice to be heard.
I also have a very unpopular opinion when it comes to voting. My opinion is people who don’t know the issues and are unwilling to do research into the issue should do everyone a favor and forego completing a ballot.
With so many important issues at stake the last thing we need is someone randomly filling in the bubbles on the ballot. In addition to political offices there are also advisory votes, a referendum, and a state constitutional amendment on our ballot.
One advisory vote is to raise the taxes on commercial airplane manufacturers (ahem, Boeing). Why would we want to raise taxes on Boeing? Didn’t they just move the assembly line of a jet to South Carolina? Are we trying to push Boeing out of Washington? An anti-tax person or someone who doesn’t want to see Boeing exit might vote to repeal the tax.
What’s important to understand is Boeing asked for the tax to be increased. The state had provided the tax break to Boeing as an incentive to keep jobs in Washington. This tax break could hurt Boeing on an international level as tariffs could be levied on Boeing if the tax break remains. Therefore, even Boeing wants this tax increase.
Advisory vote No. 32 is our chance to stop the banning of plastic shopping bags. It also stops a fee that will be imposed on everyone who opts to receive a paper bag for groceries. While I am not sure of the status, I thought during the pandemic there was a movement away from using reusable bags for sanitary reasons.
With Washington’s top 2 system we are left with two Democrats as a choice for lieutenant governor. There is a write-in campaign for Joshua Freed. I have seen some ads and information on Facebook but I do not think there is enough of a push to give Freed a chance at winning. My readers may remember when I endorsed him for the position of governor of Washington. Although I think he was the person who had the best message and the strongest chance of beating Jay Inslee, he didn’t make it through the primaries.
For the governor we have the incumbent, Inslee, and the challenger, Loren Culp. I have seen a lot of signs endorsing Culp around the county but I don’t think he stands a chance. I would love to see the first Republican governor in Washington since John Spellman. A large percentage of Pullman’s residents were not alive when he was the governor. Heck, even their parents may not be old enough to remember much about Spellman’s time in Olympia.
As we provide our voice for direction in Washington, remember that there are many positions that are up for election. The current state attorney, Bob Ferguson, spends way too much time pursuing a progressive agenda. The state would be better served with someone who cares more about the people of Washington rather than trying to make a name for himself on the national level.
Lastly, we have a chance to provide our voice for the direction of the country. We have Cathy McMorris Rodgers up for reelection. The state is staunchly blue, but thankfully there is enough red in Eastern Washington to elect Republicans to represent us in DC.
Of course there is the presidential election, too. President Trump is a lightning rod and he brings strong feelings from people on both sides of the aisle. His America-first and law and order positions are great reasons to reelect President Trump.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.