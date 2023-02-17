I’ve been attempting to write a column about wokeness for months. Inevitably, I find myself torn between the desire to speak my truth and the desire to not be savaged for doing so, and I end up writing about something less divisive instead, like abortion or gun rights. However, I’ve realized that I simply cannot tolerate the self-censorship that is the goal of wokeness, a movement that too often seeks to eradicate certain beliefs or ideas by silencing those who express them.
While “woke” often refers to the superficial, performative language policing of the far-left, to its supporters “woke” refers to the notion that all people, regardless of race, sexuality, gender, age, ability, and so on, are worthy of dignity, respect, and equal protection under the law — in other words, “liberty and justice for all.” It’s an easy philosophy to embrace. That everyone ought to be free to express themselves without fear or discrimination is central to the American ethos of freedom and equality.
What makes even sympathetic liberals like myself wary of wokeness, though, is not the principles but the tactics. Many woke culture warriors gleefully shame, insult, and censor anyone who uses the wrong terminology, asks the wrong questions or challenges their stance. This has made wokeness practically synonymous with self-righteous arrogance, performative virtue signaling, snarky belligerence and a hyperbolic sense of victimhood. The resulting fear of being castigated for saying the wrong thing has made it nearly impossible to have the kind of honest, open discussions we need to be having about race, sexuality and gender.
The problem with wokeness, in a nutshell, is hypocrisy. It uses the idea of tolerance to silence dissent, the idea of diversity to enforce conformity and the idea of equality to claim moral superiority. It should be obvious that getting everyone to share the same thoughts in the same words is the opposite of respecting differences, but woke advocates seem satisfied with leveraging a superficial diversity of appearances in order to impose a substantive sameness of thought and affect.
Hypocrisy also arises from the sense that the woke movement is now driven less by oppressed minorities than by white liberals eager to assuage guilt about their privileges. Performative wokeness is too often a means to put themselves firmly in the “good guy” column without the need to take meaningful political action or risk losing any of those privileges.
All of this would be fine if wokeness were achieving a more just and equal society, but it’s not. Indeed, woke tactics have served to unify and energize white nationalists while scaring off many who would otherwise support policies of inclusion. Even many on the right might be open to an honest conversation about the ways our political, financial and legal systems privilege some groups over others were that message not delivered via accusation and pointed finger.
That being said, the vitriol is understandable. Legislatures around the country are trying to write transgender people out of existence, to censor America’s history of Black oppression and to dehumanize immigrants. Under such circumstances, it’s perfectly reasonable for those affected to assert their right to exist in the most forceful terms. Moreover, the knee-jerk rejection of wokeness only confirms the woke worldview: How can we not call a country white supremacist when it refuses to even consider its racial injustices, past and present, let alone address them? Wokeness, at its best, draws attention to real, flesh-and-blood inequities that are concealed when we take a “color-blind” approach to political identity that assumes a nonexistent universalism.
Nonetheless, obnoxious behavior in service to a good cause is still obnoxious behavior, which inevitably drives people away. Those most-vocal woke advocates harm the cause of social justice by identifying the movement with belligerent extremists and repelling the very people who need to be persuaded. White nationalism, transphobia and bigotry are ascendant. They need to be challenged as the hollow, ignorant, fear-driven ideologies that they are. But it won’t do to preach acceptance while tearing people down. Creating a more just and equitable world starts with respecting the humanity of others. Even those we disagree with. Even those who would do us harm.
