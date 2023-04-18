Last week ProPublica and Idaho Statesman collaborated on an in-depth discussion about Idaho’s fractured public education infrastructure. The headline says it all: “Collapsing Roofs, Broken Toilets, Flooded Classrooms: Inside the Worst-Funded Schools in the Nation.” It reminded me of my first year teaching in China.

It was 1993. Note the date. Jolie and I taught English in a drab four-story cement blockhouse about an hour northwest of Beijing. It had been built for China by Russia in the 1950s. Each story’s floor plan was identical. Bathrooms were stacked directly above one another, with cast-iron toilet traps extending through each floor. After four decades, the rusting traps had begun to leak. Heavy canvas, slung from the ceiling under the traps, “protected” those seated below from most of the drips. But not all.

It was also 1993 when “Idaho legislators were confronted with the state’s deteriorating schools,” ProPublica/IdahoStatesman reports. A legislative assessment found ”districts needed nearly $700 million in repairs, expansions and upgrades” for 71 buildings deemed either “dangerous” or with “serious problems” requiring “immediate attention.” Those were 1993 dollars. China was then an emerging third-world country. Idaho lawmakers? They “did little to address the issues.”