Last week ProPublica and Idaho Statesman collaborated on an in-depth discussion about Idaho’s fractured public education infrastructure. The headline says it all: “Collapsing Roofs, Broken Toilets, Flooded Classrooms: Inside the Worst-Funded Schools in the Nation.” It reminded me of my first year teaching in China.
It was 1993. Note the date. Jolie and I taught English in a drab four-story cement blockhouse about an hour northwest of Beijing. It had been built for China by Russia in the 1950s. Each story’s floor plan was identical. Bathrooms were stacked directly above one another, with cast-iron toilet traps extending through each floor. After four decades, the rusting traps had begun to leak. Heavy canvas, slung from the ceiling under the traps, “protected” those seated below from most of the drips. But not all.
It was also 1993 when “Idaho legislators were confronted with the state’s deteriorating schools,” ProPublica/IdahoStatesman reports. A legislative assessment found ”districts needed nearly $700 million in repairs, expansions and upgrades” for 71 buildings deemed either “dangerous” or with “serious problems” requiring “immediate attention.” Those were 1993 dollars. China was then an emerging third-world country. Idaho lawmakers? They “did little to address the issues.”
Today, 30 years later, “Idaho ranks 50th in terms of K-12 spending, and Idaho schools receive the least funding of all states,” according to EducationData.org. That statistic is corroborated on multiple websites (though a few rank Idaho at 49th). The Pro Publica/IdahoStatesman article delves deeply into deficiencies within the state’s school infrastructure, which is essential for high-quality education.
The poster school for the ProPublica/IdahoStatesman story is Valley View Elementary School in Boundary County on the Canadian border, four counties north of Latah. In 1993 the school was identified as “needing immediate attention.” Three years later “the gym roof collapsed during winter break.” Elsewhere in the county, school overcrowding became an issue after “voters rejected three bond measures for new facilities.” School children were required to attend “in shifts.”
Six years after the legislative assessment, 18 of the 71 worst-shape buildings “had been shuttered and 53 remained in service.” Of these, “average building condition score” had declined. The photograph that reminded me of China is captioned: “Two buckets hang inside the ceiling at Valley View to collect water from leaking pipes.” I can relate to that.
Twenty-two years ago, a judge criticized the way schools are funded, observing a “system based upon loans alone is not adequate to meet the constitutional mandate to establish and maintain a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.” In 2005, the state Supreme Court upheld the lower court, finding “the state’s funding system for school facilities was unconstitutional” and said “it was lawmakers’ responsibility to ensure that school facilities are properly funded.”
The cycle continued for two more decades: Whenever state leaders recommended “major changes to address school facilities … the Legislature would push back.” It “never did fulfill its responsibility,” observed Jim Jones, former State Supreme Court justice involved in the 2005 decision. They “never set up a system whereby the state took responsibility, or the primary responsibility, for funding, construction and maintenance. And that’s where we are now.”
Last year a state report estimated $800 million were needed to correct school facilities’ needs, a figure “likely on the low end of the actual need.” A property tax bill passed by lawmakers this year is anticipated to raise about $65 million this fiscal year and $79 million in the next “for districts to pay off bonds and levies.” The Pro Publica/IdahoStatesman article quotes teachers describing how conditions in and around school buildings interfere with the students’ learning, including such basics as extreme heat and cold in classrooms.
Again I can relate. Bundled in my down overcoat that first winter in China, I taught in unheated classrooms. I watched my words materialize visibly as I spoke. I sipped hot tea and steamed my glasses, much to the delight of my similarly bundled students.
The Gem State derives its name from the abundance of rare minerals found throughout. Today Idaho is number one in the country for “economic momentum.” It enjoys “the top ranking in the Index of State Economic Momentum.”
Why, then, does it rank number 50 in spending on public education?