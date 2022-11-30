Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.

When the Aryan Nations hate group started flexing its muscles north of Hayden, Idaho, in the early 1980s, drawing in white supremacists from across the country, a number of local folks organized to counter it, including former Roman Catholic priest Bill Wassmuth, attorney Norman Gissel, educator Tony Stewart and leadership of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. They formed the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations to educate the public and counter the malign activities of the hate mongers.

A significant part of the local community took part in that effort, but it was not until the bombing of Wassmuth’s home in 1986 that area Republican legislators and the business community across the state woke up to the necessity of lending a laboring hand. The strength of that united front was successful in eradicating the evil or, at the least, driving it underground during the next decade.

Tags

Recommended for you