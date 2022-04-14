A primary election is coming up next month in Idaho, one that features two different species of “Republicans” in several races for high public office.
All eyes are drawn to the governor’s race and the attorney general election, which is appropriate because those offices wield great authority over state policy. Though their duties are narrower in scope, the secretary of state and the superintendent of public instruction also play critical roles in state government.
Then there’s the lieutenant governor, which is a part-time job that’s one yawn away from being a sinecure. In reality, the function of the lieutenant governor’s office is to hoist its occupant to statewide prominence, then serve as a launching pad in a subsequent bid for governor. (See McGeachin, Janice.)
There’s ample precedent here. For the past 15 years, Idaho has been led by a former lieutenant governor — and that trend undoubtedly will continue for another four years.
So it’s worth paying attention to this year’s race, which pits a recognizably conservative Republican leader against a GOP candidate brimming with contempt for civil society. That’s right, it’s Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, of Oakley, versus Rep. Priscilla Giddings, from White Bird. There’s another candidate on the ballot, but the competitive race is between Bedke and Giddings.
I’ll get to Giddings in a moment, right after disclosing that I met Bedke 28 years ago in southern Idaho. Back then, I was a natural resources reporter for the newspaper in Twin Falls and he was a cattle rancher with an, er, expansive view of grazing on public lands.
Over the course of several years, I bumped into Bedke and several other Oakley-area ranchers who belonged to the Wild Rose Grazing Association. They were a fractious bunch, some of whom earned notoriety for making open threats against the U.S. Forest Service ranger in charge of their grazing allotment. At the time, Bedke was one of the younger members of the Wild Rose bunch, so he stayed in the background as the elder members did most of the talking.
In an effort to understand both sides, I spent a few days driving through the grazing allotment with the district ranger — then prowled many of those same forest roads in a four-wheel-drive truck with Bedke. I don’t have much in common with cattle ranchers, but I recognized Bedke as a fundamentally decent guy trying to tamp down tensions and solve problems.
He was appointed to the Idaho House of Representatives to fill a vacancy in 2000, then rose to become speaker in 2012. Since then, Bedke has focused on keeping the House productive and getting the work done.
Being speaker has its challenges, not the least of which come from nutty GOP legislators who won’t play nice because, in their view, compromise equals capitulation.
Which brings us to Priscilla Giddings. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve, Giddings is clearly an intelligent woman — if only she’d act like one. Trouble is, she has adopted far-right extremism as her political North Star.
Her moral compass has been disabled since at least 2016, when Giddings sought a homeowner’s exemption for two different homes — both of which she claimed as her primary residence. Nice try, Rep. Giddings.
More telling was her shameful behavior last year toward a 19-year-old House intern who alleged she was raped by then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston. In posts to her Facebook account and an electronic newsletter, Giddings publicly identified the young woman and impugned her integrity.
Not surprisingly, this triggered a hearing before the House Ethics Committee — during which Giddings laughed and scoffed at times. The ethics committee wasn’t laughing and, on a vote of 49-19 — not even close — the full House censured Giddings and stripped her of her of a key committee assignment.
Like many modern Republicans, Giddings isn’t much interested in doing the people’s business. For her, public office is a great platform to build her brand. Get. A. Load. Of. Me.
Giddings and Bedke hail from opposite ends of the GOP spectrum, so the question for Idaho voters is simple: Which side are you on?
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.