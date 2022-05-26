What do children’s comedians and far-right politicians have in common? Answer: Both employ a limited vocabulary of words — and ideas — to hold an audience.
For children’s entertainers, the payoff words are “poop” (har!), and “pee” (squeal!) and “booger” (ew, gross!). In similar fashion, far-right politicians lean heavily on words such as “tyranny,” “oppression” and “socialism.”
Given their target audience of angry voters who feel prosperity is passing them by, some far-right politicians have ridden these simplistic terms all the way into public office. In their world, there’s always a pantomime villain to boo and hiss.
No need to offer thoughtful solutions to real-world problems. No need to work out any policy details. Just point your finger at people delivering bad news — election officials, budget analysts, or infectious disease scientists — and blame the experts.
It worked for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but his chaotic leadership and lack of accomplishment was clear by 2020 — and he lost that election. Over the long haul, people want results rather than political theater.
That’s why Idaho’s latest crop of home-grown, half-baked political extremists had a poor showing in last week’s Republican primary. Faced with a stark choice, voters rejected gubernatorial wannabe Janice “Look at me” McGeachin.
Editor's note: The original version of the previous paragraph included incorrect information about Ammon Bundy, who is running for governor as an Independent.
Rather than send these performance artists to the governor’s office, Idaho Republicans placed their trust in Brad Little — a competent, coherent and, yes, rather dull incumbent governor with a solid record of achievement.
Idaho Republicans also rejected an invidious candidate for lieutenant governor, preferring instead to nominate Scott Bedke — who, as speaker, has led a fractious house of representatives for the past decade. Again, a civil and pragmatic leader prevailed over a divisive and confrontational opponent.
Some people go into politics to do something, while others want to be somebody. This time around, Idaho’s Republican voters saw through the cheap political grandstanding and winnowed the wheat from the chaff.
Several other far-right extremists also lost in last week’s Republican primary, which nourishes the green shoots of hope, but the biggest loser was the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The IFF and its founder, former small-town newspaperman Wayne Hoffman, has been a kingmaker in Idaho Republican circles.
For years, aspiring GOP politicians have had to kiss Hoffman’s, er, ring, but last week’s elections suggest his power is waning. Of all the IFF’s statewide candidates, its pick for attorney general — Raul Labrador — was the only one to advance from the primary. (Note: Labrador’s victory is an accident waiting to happen because he has telegraphed his willingness to hitch the office to a political agenda.)
Dig deep, Idaho taxpayers, because Attorney General Labrador is likely to squander a lot of public money.
I’ve been hard on Idaho’s politicians over the years, because they’ve done some spectacularly self-serving and mean-spirited things, but today I’ll stand and applaud the wisdom of its GOP voters. They threw the switch and shunted most of the crazy train onto a side track. Now it’s time for the clowns to pack up and go home.
Of course, there will be some bad apples in the unusually large bushel of incoming freshman senators and representatives, but their extremism should be tempered by more-lucid members of the Republican caucus.
The best metaphor for politics is a swinging pendulum, and the pendulum in Idaho appears, at long last, to be swinging toward stable political leadership.
It’s about time.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.
Editor’s note: Brock will be stepping away from his column for a few months. With a daughter graduating from high school and some remote canoeing and climbing trips on the calendar, he assures readers he will return in the fall assuming, in his words, he is “not killed by bears.”