Daily News columnist Dale Courtney and I have had an exchange of columns recently about how one might figure out why enrollment has dropped at Washington State University. Courtney (Nov. 9) uses an ancillary observation strategy where he compares two institutions and makes a sweeping conclusion that conveniently supports his ideological worldview. When I explained how easy his house-of-cards collapses with any number of alternative examples (I used UW in this case on Nov. 16), he pounces on my suggestion (Dec. 7) as being inappropriate because WSU is very different from UW. His response completely misses the point, and it is a legitimate reason for him to fail that hypothetical preliminary exam.
So how can we ask questions about relationships between an outcome and many potential contributing variables? For my research program, I think a lot about antibiotic resistant bacteria from human and animal populations. We need to identify factors that best predict if a person or animal will be colonized by multidrug-resistant bacteria so we have some ideas for how to limit the spread of these microbes.
Most of my work takes place in low- and middle-income country settings, but we have similar settings in the United States. Furthermore, travel, trade and migration ensure that microbes are shared across the world, so figuring out how to intervene in the evolution and dissemination of these bacteria is important for everyone.
Most people will assume that antibiotic use is the best predictor of someone carrying drug-resistant bacteria. There is no question that antibiotic use is important because when resistant bacteria are exposed to an antibiotic, they can survive and proliferate at the expense of their drug-sensitive competitors. This is natural selection in action, and it is probably best demonstrated when we study hospitalized populations. The second part of the story, however, involves how these bacteria get around from person-to-person and everywhere in between. These transmission pathways can have many moving parts, not unlike the many variables that might predict changes in enrollment at universities.
In our studies, we determine if people are colonized with drug-resistant fecal bacteria, and our populations of interest include people in communities and in the hospitals that service these communities. We also collect a lot of data about variables that might contribute to a person being colonized including information about what they eat, where they acquire their food, the quality of their drinking water, animal interactions, sanitation conditions, hygiene practices, and of course, antibiotic use for people and animals.
Drawing meaningful inferences from these variables requires samples from between 500 and 2,000 people, and by collecting large sample sizes we capture a lot of variation across the population. We then use statistical models to figure out how that variation is distributed relative to all the variables and the colonization status of everyone in the study. Doing so allows us to identify which variables are the best predictors for whether a person is colonized with these bacteria. When the analyses are finished, we look carefully at the predictor variables and develop hypotheses about underlying mechanisms, which is how we can then develop and test ideas to reduce colonization and spread of these microbes.
With five large-scale studies completed to date, antibiotic use has not been a useful predictor of colonization in our community studies. Instead, transmission variables have been the best predictors, although these vary from study to study depending on the cultural and community context. For example, when working with the Maasai in northern Tanzania, we find that consuming raw milk is a good predictor, and this has led to work on how to introduce culturally acceptable methods for pasteurizing milk in the home. In an urban community in Kenya, using standpipes to deliver water to multiple households may be important for spreading multi-drug resistant microbes.
The point of my argument is that we would never gain insight into this problem if we focused on a single variable and only considered ancillary comparisons. Similarly, claiming that enrollment differences between WSU and UI in fall of 2022 is due to how these two institutions responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in spring of 2020 might advance Courtney’s ideological beliefs, but such comparisons provide no insight into what might be really happening.
