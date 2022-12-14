Daily News columnist Dale Courtney and I have had an exchange of columns recently about how one might figure out why enrollment has dropped at Washington State University. Courtney (Nov. 9) uses an ancillary observation strategy where he compares two institutions and makes a sweeping conclusion that conveniently supports his ideological worldview. When I explained how easy his house-of-cards collapses with any number of alternative examples (I used UW in this case on Nov. 16), he pounces on my suggestion (Dec. 7) as being inappropriate because WSU is very different from UW. His response completely misses the point, and it is a legitimate reason for him to fail that hypothetical preliminary exam.

So how can we ask questions about relationships between an outcome and many potential contributing variables? For my research program, I think a lot about antibiotic resistant bacteria from human and animal populations. We need to identify factors that best predict if a person or animal will be colonized by multidrug-resistant bacteria so we have some ideas for how to limit the spread of these microbes.

Most of my work takes place in low- and middle-income country settings, but we have similar settings in the United States. Furthermore, travel, trade and migration ensure that microbes are shared across the world, so figuring out how to intervene in the evolution and dissemination of these bacteria is important for everyone.

Tags

Recommended for you